BBT.live and Rohde & Schwarz partner to provide telco-grade SDx

Innovative provider of cloud-based connectivity solutions leverages DPI engine R&S®PACE 2 to power service provider SDx services with real-time application and threat awareness

LEIPZIG, Germany, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- — ipoque GmbH, a Rohde & Schwarz company, today announced that its cutting-edge deep packet inspection (DPI) engine, R&S®PACE 2, has been selected by BBT.live, an Israel-based provider of enterprise-grade software-defined connectivity solutions. The collaboration between both companies will enable real-time, advanced traffic insights for BBT.live's suite of cloud-based solutions powering service providers' SDx services such as SD-WAN.

ipoque's R&S®PACE 2 will be deployed in BBT.live's BeBroadband™ Edge software, the first-of-its-kind software-defined, cloud-based solution for secure network connectivity. BeBroadband™ offers service providers a highly flexible, hardware-agnostic platform that connects customers' branch offices, data centers, campuses and headquarters. Its single orchestration platform enables service providers to commission, control and monitor connectivity across any number of customers and end devices across any network including IoT, GW, LAN, WAN and cloud. As an off-the-shelf solution, BeBroadband™ features zero-touch provisioning and can be integrated seamlessly into any cloud and edge infrastructure.

The deployment of R&S®PACE 2 introduces cutting-edge traffic filtering capabilities for BeBroadband™. Leveraging metadata extraction and advanced traffic classification methodologies that include behavioral, heuristic and statistical analytics, R&S®PACE 2 equips BeBroadband™ with granular traffic visibility up to layer 7 and beyond, allowing real-time identification of applications and service types. R&S®PACE 2 also comes with encrypted traffic intelligence (ETI), which uses machine learning, deep learning and high-dimensional data analysis to detect traffic flows and applications that are encrypted, obfuscated and anonymized.

Leveraging ipoque's traffic classification, which boasts the highest accuracy rates in the industry, service providers deploying BeBroadband™ will have access to detailed information into traffic traversing their networks, across any number of links and connectivity type such as 5G, 4G, xDSL, broadband and MPLS. At the same time, real-time threat identification by R&S®PACE 2 equips BeBroadband™ nodes with information on suspicious or anomalous traffic flows, allowing service providers to pin down and remediate threats before they become endemic.

"Insights from DPI will greatly enhance application-aware networking capabilities for BeBroadband™'s customers," said Dr. Martin Mieth, VP Engineering at ipoque. "This includes application-based routing, steering and prioritization policies as well as dynamic security rules implemented based on application risk profiles." Leveraging the insights from R&S®PACE 2, service providers can greatly optimize their network capacity, reduce complexities and enable higher efficiencies, leading to an improved network performance and a lower TCO. Fine-grained analytics can further assist service providers in improving application performance specifically for mission-critical applications.

The demand for next-generation, highly agile and flexible connectivity solutions increases constantly. The unlimited processing capacity of R&S®PACE 2 supports service providers deploying BeBroadband™ in tackling this demand, as it scales across any number of end devices and traffic flows. Its efficient memory and CPU utilization and a light form factor support leaner SDx implementations across both traditional and virtualized architectures. Real-time information from R&S®PACE 2 seamlessly integrates into BeBroadband™, supporting single orchestration for the entire network with end-to-end traffic visibility.

The collaboration between ipoque and BBT.live is expected to deliver major synergies that arise from combining the world's first software-defined connectivity solution designed for service providers with a renowned DPI engine that boasts more than 10 years of deployments. "Our collaboration with Rohde & Schwarz and implementation of R&S®PACE 2 will give service providers an opportunity to enhance their traffic management and security in a way that only a leader in deep packet inspection can enable on our platform," said Moshe Levinson, CEO at BBT.live.

With fast-evolving connectivity needs across enterprises, insights powered by R&S®PACE 2 will enable BBT.live to support highly intelligent and responsive networks that can effectively address today's application usage and traffic behavior trends, threat landscapes and industry-specific needs. "With service provider network complexities growing day by day, BBT.live can count on deep traffic intelligence provided by R&S® PACE 2 to deliver a highly scalable and customizable connectivity solution that is a cut above the rest," added Mieth.

ipoque

ipoque, a Rohde & Schwarz company, is a global leader in network analytics and deep packet inspection software for the communications industry. We leverage our deep domain expertise to create software solutions that empower customers to transform network data into intelligence. Find out more: www.ipoque.com.

Rohde & Schwarz

The Rohde & Schwarz technology group is among the trailblazers when it comes to paving the way for a safer and connected world with its leading solutions in test & measurement, technology systems, and networks & cybersecurity. Founded nearly 90 years ago, the group is a reliable partner for industry and government customers around the globe. On June 30, 2022, Rohde & Schwarz had around 13,000 employees worldwide. The independent group achieved a net revenue of EUR 2.53 billion in the 2021/2022 fiscal year (July to June). The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

R&S is a registered trademark of Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG.

BBT.live

BBT.live offers the first-of-its-kind software defined cloud-based solution for secure network connectivity between all types of branch users designed for service providers and their customers. By combining security with network functionality in the cloud, BBT.live offers lean SASE architecture designed for simplicity, security, and top application performance.

