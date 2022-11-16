InventHelp Inventor Develops Fashionable & Functional Scarf Accessory (ASP 183)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a unique accessory for converting any decorative or plain scarf into an additional accessory," said an inventor, from San Antonio, Texas, "so I invented THE SHRUG SCARF. My design could enhance the appearance of an outfit and it could garner a great deal of attention."

The patent-pending invention provides a fashionable means to accent an outfit. In doing so, it could coordinate with the wearer's outfit, the season, or the current weather. It also could help keep the wearer's neck warm. The invention features a fashionable and functional design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for men, women and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ASP-183, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

