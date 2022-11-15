Lupita Nyong'o Latest Star to Look Gorgeous in LILYSILK During Press Tour for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, can now be said with certainty to be a firm staple in the wardrobes of the world's A-list celebrities. Lupita Nyong'o recently joined the ranks of a long list of stars to choose the iconic silk brand's spectacular pieces when she was recently spotted wearing the LILYSILK X Mika Ninagawa Lisianthus Hydrangea Silk Blouse during her recent press tour for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

It's no surprise that Lupita chose this effortlessly feminine silk shirt from LILYSILK's exclusive Mika Ninagawa collection as it adds a touch of artful elegance to any outfit with its blue and purple lisianthus and hydrangea motif that perfectly reflects her creativity and confidence. The flatteringly draped silhouette provides endless styling opportunities with stylist for the celebrities and Lupita's stylist, Micaela Erlanger, mentioning on her Instagram, "For this blue on blue look, I took inspiration from mens tailoring but did it in a bold bright color and added a dynamic printed shirt."

From the same collection, the LILYSILK X Mika Ninagawa Dahlia Rose Pajama Set was chosen as an Editor's choice for Best Christmas Pyjamas for Women 2022 by Cosmopolitan UK on November 4, with Maddy Alford, Shopping Editor at Cosmopolitan UK & Courtney Smith, and Fashion Assistant of Cosmopolitan UK saying, "For a special treat, we're in lurve with LILYSILK's red floral pair. When we're not slipping into these post-party, we'll be wearing the top to work with jeans and a trench coat."

"Powerful women are intentional in how they choose to express themselves and we are honored that Lupita chose to wear this bold and colorful LILYSILK print," stated David Wang, LILYSILK CEO.

About LILYSILK

LILYSILK is a luxurious silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live a better life and more sustainable lifestyle. Our care for one another and the planet is what drives us. Not all silk is created equal: we craft our products from the finest natural fibers, are committed to zero waste, and delivering exceptional service. We want to bring you ultimate comfort in every passing moment, every day and forevermore. It is our goal to make you live spectacularly and make the planet a better place.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LILYSILK