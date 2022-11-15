Fyllo Announces Senior Hires in Australia and Singapore

SYDNEY, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyllo, the leading platform providing data-driven marketing and regulatory solutions for high-growth industries, today announced its continued expansion into the Asia-Pacific market with the hires of Daniel Cravero, joining as VP, and Chrysa Soon as the VP for Customer Success. As market leaders for Australia and New Zealand, Cravero and Soon will report to Robert Woolfrey, Managing Director, Asia-Pacific, and will be responsible for driving company growth in the ANZ market as well as regional client management, respectively.

Fyllo has been steadily building a roster of impactful and influential leaders across the Asia-Pacific region. Cravero brings broad digital advertising experience and has industry-recognized leadership in data. He will be responsible for the development of Fyllo's marketing and data solutions in Australia and New Zealand and will collaborate with leaders across the region on the development of Fyllo's data offerings.

"We are building Fyllo by hiring leaders who can help change digital advertising," said Robert Woolfrey, Managing Director Asia-Pacific. "The debate around data is a pressing concern for brands and consumers alike. Daniel's leadership on data will help Fyllo navigate this rapidly changing environment, particularly in Australia and New Zealand, while Chrysa will ensure our client management is industry-leading from the outset."

Cravero has over fifteen years of experience across technology, media, and martech sectors in Australia and New Zealand having held leadership roles with Oracle and MediaMath. Soon brings a decade of agency and platform experience to the Customer Success role, including Amobee and Havas.

"Identity as we know it is undergoing significant changes around the world and Fyllo is at the forefront of this movement," said Cravero. "Fyllo bridges the gap between ID-based audiences and contextual targeting which allows us to bring scalable solutions to the ANZ market. I am delighted to join Robert and the Asia Pacific team to bring this to life."

About Fyllo:

Fyllo is on a mission to accelerate the economies of tomorrow. Fyllo's marketing and regulatory solutions provide the tools, data and integrations needed to drive new growth with speed and scale. Powered by a leading data ecosystem and regulatory database, Fyllo is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands to stay competitive and compliant.

In 2022 Fyllo acquired Semasio, a pioneer in unified targeting, enabling digital marketers to seamlessly combine audience, contextual and brand fit solutions into one targeting strategy, both on the buy and the sell-side. The company is active in approximately 50 countries and its semantic analysis engine supports more than 30 languages.

For more information, visit www.hellofyllo.com.

