Allot Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights
- Third quarter revenues were $25.0 million compared with $38.2 million in the third quarter of last year;
- Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 67%;
- GAAP operating loss was $13.1 million and non-GAAP operating loss was $10.8 million;
- GAAP net loss was $12.9 million and non-GAAP net loss was $10.6 million.
Financial Outlook
For the fourth quarter and full year of 2022, management reiterates its guidance expectations as follows:
- Maintaining guidance for full year revenues of $125 million to $130 million, with expectations that full year revenues will trend toward the lower end of the range;
- Additional recurring security deals to be executed, providing incremental MAR** of approximately $180 million for the full year;
- Continues to expect December 2022 total ARR* including SECaaS ARR* and Support & Maintenance ARR* to be between $50-52 million,
- Continues to expect December 2022 SECaaS ARR* to be approximately $9 million;
- Continues to expect recurring security revenue to be approximately $7 million for 2022.
Management Comment
Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot, commented, "While our third quarter ended as we had expected, we are obviously striving to achieve much more in the future. I am very proud that Verizon selected Allot to enable network-based security services for their SMB customers. I believe that this decision by Verizon proves that network-based security is becoming a significant part of the offering for operators."
Continued Mr. Antebi, "We remain committed to reach profitability for the full year 2024. This will be achieved via revenue growth, mainly through the SECaaS business, but also through tight expense control. We also expect our loss in 2023 to be significantly lower than in 2022. I continue to strongly believe in the potential for our SECaaS solution for protecting consumers as well as its ability to bring Allot into a new era of growth and profitability."
Q3 2022 Financial Results Summary
Total revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $25.0 million, a decrease of 34% compared to $38.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2022 was $16.4 million (gross margin of 65.4%), a 38% decline compared with $26.5 million (gross margin of 69.5%) in the third quarter of 2021.
Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2022 was $16.8 million (gross margin of 67.2%), a 37% decline compared with $26.8 million (gross margin of 70.4%) in the third quarter of 2021. The lower level of revenue in the third quarter was impacted the gross margin level.
Net loss on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2022 was $12.9 million, or $0.35 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $3.1 million, or $0.08 per basic share, in the third quarter of 2021.
Net loss on a non-GAAP for the third quarter of 2022 was $10.6 million, or $0.28 per basic share compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $0.2 million, or $0.00 per basic share, in the third quarter of 2021.
Cash, short-term bank deposits and investments as of September 30, 2022 totaled $98.1 million, compared to $85.7 million as of December 31, 2021.
Performance Metrics
* Total ARR - Support & Maintenance ARR (measures the current annual run rate of support & maintenance revenues, which is calculated based on these expected revenues in the fourth quarter and multiplied by 4) and SECaaS ARR (measures the current annual run rate of the SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on these expected revenues in the month of December and multiplied by 12).
** MAR (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) was estimated by Allot upon transaction signature and constitutes an approximation of the theoretical annual revenues Allot would receive if 100% of the applicable customer segments only subscribers, as estimated by Allot, signed up for the service.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation:
The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP revenues is related to the acquisitions made by the Company and represents revenues adjusted for the impact of the fair value adjustment to acquired deferred revenue related to purchase accounting. Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after including deferred revenues related to the fair value adjustment resulting from purchase accounting and excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment and changes in taxes related items.
These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; court approval of the Company's proposed share buy-back program; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
TABLE - 1
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues
$ 25,040
$ 38,155
$ 89,708
$ 104,626
Cost of revenues
8,663
11,624
28,697
32,037
Gross profit
16,377
26,531
61,011
72,589
Operating expenses:
Research and development costs, net
12,919
12,148
37,429
34,088
Sales and marketing
12,603
12,901
36,512
37,312
General and administrative
3,939
3,720
12,279
11,000
Total operating expenses
29,461
28,769
86,220
82,400
Operating loss
(13,084)
(2,238)
(25,209)
(9,811)
Financial and other income, net
471
(146)
1,338
163
Loss before income tax expenses
(12,613)
(2,384)
(23,871)
(9,648)
Tax expenses
319
689
1,421
1,362
Net Loss
(12,932)
(3,073)
(25,292)
(11,010)
Basic net loss per share
$ (0.35)
$ (0.08)
$ (0.69)
$ (0.31)
Diluted net loss per share
$ (0.35)
$ (0.08)
$ (0.69)
$ (0.31)
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing basic net loss per share
37,198,187
36,286,436
36,702,045
35,923,853
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing diluted net loss per share
37,198,187
36,286,436
36,702,045
35,923,853
TABLE - 2
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
GAAP cost of revenues
$ 8,663
$ 11,624
$ 28,697
$ 32,037
Share-based compensation (1)
(291)
(161)
(810)
(444)
Amortization of intangible assets (2)
(152)
(152)
(456)
(456)
Non-GAAP cost of revenues
$ 8,220
$ 11,311
$ 27,431
$ 31,137
GAAP gross profit
$ 16,377
$ 26,531
$ 61,011
$ 72,589
Gross profit adjustments
443
313
1,266
900
Non-GAAP gross profit
$ 16,820
$ 26,844
$ 62,277
$ 73,489
GAAP operating expenses
$ 29,461
$ 28,769
$ 86,220
$ 82,400
Share-based compensation (1)
(1,879)
(2,248)
(6,066)
(5,670)
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$ 27,582
$ 26,521
$ 80,154
$ 76,730
GAAP financial and other income
$ 471
$ (146)
$ 1,338
$ 163
Exchange rate differences*
32
352
(357)
442
Non-GAAP Financial and other income
$ 503
$ 206
$ 981
$ 605
GAAP taxes on income
$ 319
$ 689
$ 1,421
$ 1,362
Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded
-
5
-
(164)
Changes in tax related items
(25)
-
(75)
-
Non-GAAP taxes on income
$ 294
$ 694
$ 1,346
$ 1,198
GAAP Net Loss
$ (12,932)
$ (3,073)
$ (25,292)
$ (11,010)
Share-based compensation (1)
2,170
2,409
6,876
6,114
Amortization of intangible assets (2)
152
152
456
456
Exchange rate differences*
32
352
(357)
442
Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded
-
(5)
-
164
Changes in tax related items
25
-
75
-
Non-GAAP Net income (loss)
$ (10,553)
$ (165)
$ (18,242)
$ (3,834)
GAAP Loss per share (diluted)
$ (0.35)
$ (0.08)
$ (0.69)
$ (0.31)
Share-based compensation
0.06
0.07
0.19
0.17
Amortization of intangible assets
0.01
0.00
0.01
0.02
Exchange rate differences*
(0.0)
0.01
(0.00)
0.01
Tax expense in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded
-
(0.00)
-
-
Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share (diluted)
$ (0.28)
$ (0.00)
$ (0.49)
$ (0.11)
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing GAAP diluted net loss per share
37,198,187
36,286,436
36,702,045
35,923,853
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share
37,198,187
36,286,436
36,702,045
35,923,853
* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.
TABLE - 2 cont.
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(1) Share-based compensation:
Cost of revenues
$ 291
$ 161
$ 810
$ 444
Research and development costs, net
704
759
2,393
1,853
Sales and marketing
727
960
2,259
2,472
General and administrative
448
529
1,414
1,345
$ 2,170
$ 2,409
$ 6,876
$ 6,114
(2) Amortization of intangible assets
Cost of revenues
$ 152
$ 152
$ 456
$ 456
$ 152
$ 152
$ 456
$ 456
TABLE - 3
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 8,587
$ 11,717
Short-term bank deposits
84,115
60,720
Restricted deposits
1,100
1,480
Available-for-sale marketable securities
4,261
11,531
Trade receivables, net
34,688
30,829
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
7,592
8,490
Inventories
12,676
11,092
Total current assets
153,019
135,859
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
Long-term bank deposits
-
215
Severance pay fund
359
407
Operating lease right-of-use assets
6,368
8,513
Trade receivables, net
7,224
6,643
Other assets
1,060
1,639
Total long-term assets
15,011
17,417
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
15,016
15,000
GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
34,433
35,138
Total assets
$ 217,479
$ 203,414
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
$ 6,053
$ 3,940
Deferred revenues
25,551
22,138
Short-term operating lease liabilities
2,502
2,785
Other payables and accrued expenses
26,503
26,250
Total current liabilities
60,609
55,113
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Deferred revenues
9,374
15,942
Long-term operating lease liabilities
2,621
5,467
Accrued severance pay
871
884
Convertible debt
39,525
-
Total long-term liabilities
52,391
22,293
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
104,479
126,008
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 217,479
$ 203,414
TABLE - 4
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net Loss
$ (12,932)
$ (3,073)
$ (25,292)
$ (11,010)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation
1,373
1,151
4,119
3,380
Stock-based compensation
2,171
2,409
6,877
6,114
Amortization of intangible assets
235
235
705
706
Increase (Decrease) in accrued severance pay, net
15
16
35
(44)
Decrease in other assets
143
103
579
1,144
Decrease in accrued interest and amortization of premium on marketable securities
36
58
84
165
Changes in operating leases, net
(421)
344
(984)
(367)
Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables
367
(281)
(4,440)
(10,537)
Decrease in other receivables and prepaid expenses
1,176
183
283
3,705
Decrease (Increase) in inventories
(420)
399
(1,584)
3,688
Decrease (Increase) in long-term deferred taxes, net
-
(10)
-
165
Increase (Decrease) in trade payables
3,050
(168)
2,113
(704)
Decrease in employees and payroll accruals
(295)
(1,450)
(2,258)
(2,073)
Decrease in deferred revenues
(4,284)
(5,288)
(3,155)
11,324
Increase (Decrease) in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities
1,441
(133)
(82)
(3,497)
Amortization of issuance costs of Convertible debt
50
-
121
-
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(8,295)
(5,505)
(22,879)
2,159
Cash flows from investing activities:
Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit
-
2,474
380
(400)
Redemption of (Investment in) short-term deposits
2,000
(3,500)
(23,180)
(27,700)
Purchase of property and equipment
(1,579)
(962)
(4,135)
(4,591)
Proceeds from redemption or sale of available-for sale marketable securities
1,000
2,353
7,030
9,932
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
1,421
365
(19,905)
(22,759)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
-
193
250
2,660
Issuance of convertible debt
-
-
39,404
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
-
193
39,654
2,660
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(6,874)
(4,947)
(3,130)
(17,940)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
15,461
10,606
11,717
23,599
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
$ 8,587
$ 5,659
$ 8,587
$ 5,659
Other financial metrics (Unaudited)
U.S. dollars in millions, except number of full time employees,% of top-10 end-customers out of revenues and number of shares
Q3-2022
YTD 2022
FY 2021
Revenues geographic breakdown
Americas
3.1
12 %
16.2
18 %
19.4
14 %
EMEA
15.3
61 %
50.0
56 %
82.0
56 %
Asia Pacific
6.6
27 %
23.5
26 %
44.2
30 %
25.0
100 %
89.7
100 %
145.6
100 %
Revenue breakdown by type
Products
10.1
40 %
44.0
49 %
88.1
60 %
Professional Services
2.6
10 %
8.6
10 %
15.2
11 %
SECaaS (Security as a Service)
1.7
7 %
4.9
5 %
4.1
3 %
Support & Maintenance
10.6
43 %
32.2
36 %
38.2
26 %
25.0
100 %
89.7
100 %
145.6
100 %
Revenues per customer type
CSP
19.4
78 %
71.3
80 %
116.9
80 %
Enterprise
5.6
22 %
18.4
20 %
28.7
20 %
25.0
100 %
89.7
100 %
145.6
100 %
% of top-10 end-customers out of revenues
41 %
47 %
51 %
Total number of full time employees
770
770
741
(end of period)
Non-GAAP Weighted average number of basic shares (in millions)
37.2
36.7
36.1
Non-GAAP weighted average number of fully diluted shares (in millions)
39.3
39.1
38.4
SECaaS (Security as a Service) revenues- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)
Q3-2022:
1.7
Q2-2022:
1.7
Q1-2022:
1.5
Q4-2021:
1.3
SECaaS ARR* (annualized recurring revenues)- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)
Sep. 2022:
6.9
Dec. 2021:
5.2
Dec. 2020:
2.7
Dec. 2019:
0.5
*ARR: annualized recurring SECaaS revenues, calculated based on the monthly revenues multiplied by 12
ARR - U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)
Dec. 2020
Dec. 2021
Dec. 2022 target
2021 vs. 2020
2022 (target) vs. 2021
Support & maintenance ARR *
31.2
42.0
41-43
35 %
(2%) -2%
SECaaS ARR **
2.7
5.2
9
93 %
73 %
Total ARR
33.9
47.2
50-52
39 %
6%-10%
* Support & Maintenance ARR measures the current annual run rate of the support & maintenance revenues, which is calculated based on these expected revenues in the fourth quarter and multiplied by 4.
** SECaaS ARR measures the current annual run rate of the SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on these expected revenues in the month of December and multiplied by 12.
