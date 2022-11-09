Subtle Medical Joins Imaging AI in Practice Demonstration at RSNA 2022

Collaborative effort highlights integration of AI into radiology workflow

Subtle Medical, Inc. announced today that it will take part in the Imaging Artificial Intelligence in Practice (IAIP) demonstration to be held November 27 – 30 at the 108th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA 2022), the world's leading annual imaging forum, at McCormick Place in Chicago.

The IAIP demo is a showcase of new AI technologies and integration standards needed to embed AI into the diagnostic radiology workflow. The interactive exhibit will enable attendees to learn what is possible, identify the right questions to ask, and learn how to introduce and scale AI into their radiology practices.

Using real-world clinical scenarios involving both emergent and long-term care, 19 vendors with 30 products will walk RSNA 2022 meeting attendees through the exhibit to see AI tools and health information technology standards in action.

The demonstration highlights steps in the radiology workflow where AI can assist the radiologist and improve the efficiency and quality of care: from radiologist scheduling and imaging examination ordering to acquisition protocoling, image interpretation with AI clinical decision support at the point of care, reporting, and electronic health record integration.

Subtle Medical has an extensive AI based product pipeline for optimized MRI and PET acquisition with additional modalities in progress, several being showcased at RSNA this year. SubtleMR™ is an AI-powered software that gives institutions the flexibility to run faster imaging protocols. The software has been clinically validated in multiple peer-reviewed journals showing clinical quality and integrity across diverse sites, scanners, and patients. SubtleMR™ gives centers the ability to optimize workflow efficiency while improving the patient's imaging journey due to less time spent in the scanner. For more information, attend the RSNA IAIP demo or Subtle Medical's Lunch and Learn . See Subtle's full list of events at RSNA .

"Subtle Medical is dedicated to investing in healthcare innovation for the benefit of all of our customers and their patients," said Ajit Shankaranarayanan, Chief Product Officer at Subtle Medical. "SubtleMR, in combination with Equium's AI-driven demand and capacity forecasting, will enable optimum resource utilization and efficiency for radiologists and administrators. We're looking forward to showcasing our partnership at this year's RSNA IAIP demo."

IAIP is a collaborative effort between industry partners, radiologists and imaging informaticists. Integration is made possible through standards including DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine), HL7 FHIR (Health Level 7 Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resource), the IHE (Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise) framework, CDE (Common Data Element) reporting, and others.

The IAIP demonstration is located in the AI Showcase ( South Hall A, Level 3 ).

For more information on RSNA 2022 or to register, visit RSNA.org/annual-meeting .

About Subtle Medical

Subtle Medical, Inc. is an innovative healthcare technology company with a suite of software solutions that use deep learning to increase the quality and efficiency of medical imaging. Subtle's software solutions are integrated at hospitals and imaging institutions worldwide. It is a CB Insights Top AI 100 and Digital Health 150 company and is an Nvidia Inception Award Winner. For more information, please visit subtlemedical.com or email sales@subtlemedical.com.

