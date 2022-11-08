Velocity Offers Managed Solution for End-to-End Control of Hotel TV and Wi-Fi Operations

Goal is superior, more dependable internet and streaming services for guest satisfaction

HOLLAND, Ohio, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity, a rapidly growing managed solutions provider with a blue chip customer base, has rolled out a package of hospitality services designed to offer hotels a single source partner for delivering the highest quality internet and streaming tv in-room experiences to guests.

"With one vendor, Velocity, hotels can now power every room...and allow guests to customize their entertainment..."

The managed solution, the Velocity Hospitality Guest Experience, includes the following services:

Fully managed network, data and voice services

NOC and Call Center Support , 24/7 and 100% U.S.-based , 24/7 and 100% U.S.-based

Wireless 4G/5G failover

IoT (internet of things) Integration with Guest Wi-Fi, including door locks, fire sensors, panic buttons and more.

On-site Field Technicians with nationwide coverage with nationwide coverage

V-SELECT® Client Portal , a state-of-the-art tool offering a 'single pane of glass' view of all these services. , a state-of-the-art tool offering a 'single pane of glass' view of all these services.

Telecom/Technology Expense Management (TEM) services. (TEM) services.

Security Camera installation and ongoing monitoring and replacement.

Digital Signage and Advertising, from the hardware to content to the content management system (CMS).

"With this unique portfolio of managed solutions and service for hotels, Velocity is seeking to become the vendor of choice for delivery of the highest quality television and network experience," said Mark Walker, President and COO of Velocity. "With one vendor, Velocity, hotels can now power every room, allow guests to customize their entertainment, and simplify their operations all while reducing operational costs."

A typical Velocity customer could be a large hotel, retail, or restaurant chain or any entity with numerous branch locations that can number into the hundreds of sites. Velocity delivers end-to-end management services by leveraging a network backbone of 13 redundant data centers and 5,500+ certified technicians across the nation, along with 450 carrier agreements supporting its status as a CLEC in all 50 states.

About Velocity MSC

Velocity delivers customized IT managed services such as IT support, network management, voice and data connectivity, multinational data networking, on-site repairs and service, field project rollouts and implementations, free-to-guest TV and Wi-Fi solutions, digital signage and DOOH media solutions, and more in the retail, hospitality, healthcare, and entertainment industries. Velocity is a privately held company with approximately 550 employees, 13 redundant data centers, 5,500+ certified technicians throughout the U.S., and 450 carrier agreements and is a CLEC in all 50 states. For more information, visit www.velocitymsc.com .

