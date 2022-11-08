RAINN ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD MEMBER: HEALTHCARE MANAGEMENT EXECUTIVE JAMILA SYKES

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today RAINN announced the addition of a new board member, Jamila Sykes, a healthcare management executive with deep expertise in designing and leading teams that can drive strategic change initiatives with innovation and diversity, and delivering rapid-response crisis intervention systems.

"Jamila Sykes is a remarkable leader with an abundance of healthcare experience, especially in meeting the needs of those in crisis. Jamila will play a vital role in guiding RAINN through the next chapter in our history as the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization. This is a year of massive growth for RAINN — in staff size, budget size, and program capacity. By the end of this fiscal year, we expect to nearly double our capacity to serve survivors online through the National Sexual Assault Hotline," said Scott Berkowitz, RAINN's president and founder.

"I'm honored to work alongside the RAINN board, staff, volunteers, and community to champion inclusive healing and support for sexual violence survivors," said Sykes. "This organization is doing tremendous, impactful work toward anti-violence, and I'm excited to harness my global network, expertise in healthcare and crisis support, and passion for the mission to support RAINN's continued growth and development."

Sykes currently serves as Director for Health Plan Operations at Highmark Health, the second-largest integrated healthcare delivery system in the United States that is transforming the way people interface with both payers and providers. She previously worked in health information systems project implementation with Accenture's Health & Public Service practice; as Public and Government Affairs Advisor at ExxonMobil; and as Global Health Program Manager at Yale University, where she developed health systems improvement strategies with ministries of health in Ghana, Uganda, Brazil, and Trinidad. During her formal education, she worked at Georgetown University Hospital, GBC Health, The Economist, and the African Development Bank.

Sykes holds a Master of International Affairs and Health Policy and Management from Columbia University and a B.A. in Arabic and Pre-Medical Studies from Georgetown University. She is passionate about building cross-cultural understanding, tackling complex problems, and elevating art of the African diaspora.

Sykes joins RAINN's Board of Directors effective immediately.

