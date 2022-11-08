PREIT Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Core Mall Total Occupancy Increased 480 Basis Points to 94.4%

Core Mall Sales Per Square Foot Were $592 in September, up 10.4% compared to 2019

Average Renewal Spreads were 8.7% for the Quarter Ended September 30

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PREIT (NYSE: PEI) today reported results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. A description of each non-GAAP financial measure and the related reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the tables accompanying this release.

Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,

(per share amounts)

2022



2021



2022



2021

Net loss - basic and diluted

$ (14.52)



$ (8.44)



$ (25.25)



$ (24.05)

FFO

$ (1.13)



$ (1.10)



$ 0.38



$ (1.70)

FFO, as adjusted

$ (1.13)



$ (1.20)



$ (0.30)



$ (3.00)



"We continue to make meaningful quality improvements throughout the portfolio and capitalize on more opportunities to harvest value from the portfolio evidenced by compliance with our credit facility extension requirements and recent traction in raising capital through asset sales to pay down debt," said Joseph F. Coradino, Chairman and CEO of PREIT. "The addition of new-to-portfolio tenants and experiences, significant occupancy gains driving revenue and NOI increases, and improving leasing spreads provide additional opportunities to raise capital, which remains our top priority as we aim to unlock value for all stakeholders."

Same Store NOI, excluding lease termination revenue, increased 3.3% and 3.5% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same periods ended September 30, 2021 , respectively, driven by increased revenue from occupancy improvement.

Robust leasing activity is driving increased occupancy with Core Mall Total Occupancy increasing by 480 basis points to 94.4% compared to the third quarter 2021 and improving 60 basis points compared to June 30,2022 . Core Mall non-anchor Occupancy improved 310 basis points to 91.4% compared to the third quarter of 2021 and 90 basis points compared to June 30, 2022 .

Total Core Mall leased space, at 95.6%, exceeds occupied space by 120 basis points, and core mall non-anchor leased space, at 93.2%, is higher than occupied space by 180 basis points when including executed new leases slated for future occupancy, demonstrating the rapid pace of leasing activity.

For the rolling 12 month period ended September 30, 2022 , core mall comparable sales grew to $592 per square foot, compared to $536 in 2019.

Average renewal spreads for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 were 8.7% and 4.2%, respectively.

The Company made notable advances in its capital-raising efforts, including the sale of Cumberland Mall and several outparcels. As part of its debt reduction plan, the Company has applied asset sale proceeds and excess cash from operations to pay down debt by $148 million during the ten months ended October 31, 2022 . The Company currently has approximately $130 million in purchase and sales agreements executed or in final stages of negotiation, and has several others in the pipeline for potential future sales.

Leasing and Redevelopment

300,000 square feet of leases are signed for future openings, which is expected to contribute annualized gross rent of $7.0 million .

Construction has started on a new self-storage facility in previously unused below grade space at Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville, MD .

A lease has been executed with Tilted 10 and Tilt Studio, an action-packed bi-level 104,000 square foot indoor family entertainment center at Willow Grove Park, adding family entertainment to this locally-loved destination shopping experience, and is now expected to open in 2023.

At Moorestown Mall, construction is underway for the new state-of-the-art Cooper University Healthcare facility and the 375-unit apartment development, following completion of the sale of land in the second quarter of 2022.

Tenant work is underway for a new prototype, 32,000 square foot, LEGO® Discovery Center at Springfield Town Center with expected opening in third quarter 2023.

Primary Factors Affecting Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

Net loss attributable to PREIT common shareholders was $77.2 million (which takes into consideration the accrual of preferred dividends that accumulated during the quarter but have not been paid), or $(14.52) per basic and diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2022 , compared to net loss attributable to PREIT common shareholders of $44.6 million , or $(8.44) per basic and diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2021 .

Funds from Operations marginally decreased in the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the prior year period primarily due to lower NOI from Non-Same Store properties as a result of the sale of our interest in Gloucester Premium Outlets as well as higher interest expense partially offset by higher NOI from Same Store properties and lower general and administrative expenses.

FFO for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $(1.13) per diluted share and OP Unit compared to $(1.10) per diluted share and OP Unit for the three months ended September 30, 2021 .

All NOI and FFO amounts referenced as primary factors affecting financial results above include our share of unconsolidated properties' revenues and expenses. Additional information regarding changes in operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 is included on page 15.

Liquidity and Financing Activities

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $103.9 million available under its First Lien Revolving Credit Facility. The Company's corporate cash balances, when combined with available credit, provide total liquidity of $113.2 million.

During the quarter, the Company delivered to the Administrative Agent the Notices to Extend the Revolving Termination Date and the Term Loan Maturity Dates as defined in the Senior Credit Agreements. The Company has demonstrated compliance with the extension requirements, subject to a re-calculation of certain debt yield covenants and payment of certain extension fees as set forth in the Senior Credit Agreements.

Additionally, the Fashion District Philadelphia partnership funded the required paydown of the Fashion District Philadelphia mortgage.

Asset Dispositions

During the quarter, the Company executed on the sale of six outparcels for total proceeds of $15.2 million. Subsequent to the close of the quarter, the Company executed on the sale of Cumberland Mall for $44.6 million in gross proceeds, enabling the repayment of the $39.0 million mortgage loan balance.

2022 Outlook

The Company is not issuing detailed guidance at this time.

About PREIT

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages innovative properties developed to be thoughtful, community-centric hubs. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated, ever-evolving properties generates success for its tenants and meaningful impact for the communities it serves by keenly focusing on five core areas of established and emerging opportunity: multi-family & hotel, health & tech, retail, essentials & grocery and experiential. Located primarily in densely-populated regions, PREIT is a top operator of high quality, purposeful places that serve as one-stop destinations for customers to shop, dine, play and stay. Additional information is available at www.preit.com or on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Rounding

Certain summarized information in the tables included may not total due to rounding.

Definitions

Funds From Operations ("FFO")

The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") defines Funds From Operations ("FFO"), which is a non-GAAP measure commonly used by REITs, as net income (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding (i) depreciation and amortization of real estate, (ii) gains and losses on sales of certain real estate assets, (iii) gains and losses from change in control and (iv) impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. We compute FFO in accordance with standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition, or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do. NAREIT's established guidance provides that excluding impairment write downs of depreciable real estate is consistent with the NAREIT definition.

FFO is a commonly used measure of operating performance and profitability among REITs. We use FFO and FFO per diluted share and unit of limited partnership interest in our operating partnership ("OP Unit") in measuring our performance against our peers and as one of the performance measures for determining incentive compensation amounts earned under certain of our performance-based executive compensation programs.

FFO does not include gains and losses on sales of operating real estate assets or impairment write downs of depreciable real estate (including development land parcels), which are included in the determination of net loss in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, FFO is not a comprehensive measure of our operating cash flows. In addition, since FFO does not include depreciation on real estate assets, FFO may not be a useful performance measure when comparing our operating performance to that of other non-real estate commercial enterprises. We compensate for these limitations by using FFO in conjunction with other GAAP financial performance measures, such as net loss and net cash used in operating activities, and other non-GAAP financial performance measures, such as NOI. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered to be an alternative to net loss (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our financial performance or to be an alternative to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available for our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions. We believe that net loss is the most directly comparable GAAP measurement to FFO.

When applicable, we also present FFO, as adjusted, and FFO per diluted share and OP Unit, as adjusted, which are non-GAAP measures, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, to show the effect of such items as gain or loss on debt extinguishment (including accelerated amortization of financing costs), impairment of assets, provision for employee separation expense, insurance recoveries or losses, net, gain on sale of preferred equity interest, gain/loss on hedge ineffectiveness and reorganization expenses which had an effect on our results of operations, but are not, in our opinion, indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

We believe that FFO is helpful to management and investors as a measure of operating performance because it excludes various items included in net loss that do not relate to or are not indicative of operating performance, such as gains on sales of operating real estate and depreciation and amortization of real estate, among others. We believe that Funds From Operations, as adjusted, is helpful to management and investors as a measure of operating performance because it adjusts FFO to exclude items that management does not believe are indicative of our operating performance, such as provision for employee separation expense, gain on hedge ineffectiveness and reorganization expenses.

Net Operating Income ("NOI")

NOI (a non-GAAP measure) is derived from real estate revenue (determined in accordance with GAAP, including lease termination revenue), minus property operating expenses (determined in accordance with GAAP), plus our pro rata share of revenue and property operating expenses of our unconsolidated partnership investments. NOI does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered to be an alternative to net loss (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our financial performance or to be an alternative to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of our liquidity. It is not indicative of funds available for our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions. We believe NOI is helpful to management and investors as a measure of operating performance because it is an indicator of the return on property investment, and provides a method of comparing property performance over time. We believe that net loss is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to NOI. NOI excludes other income, depreciation and amortization, general and administrative expenses, other expenses (which includes provision for employee separation expense and project costs), interest expense, reorganization expenses, impairment of assets, equity in loss or income of partnerships, gain on extinguishment of debt, gain or loss on sales of real estate, gain on sale of equity method investee and gain or loss on sale of preferred equity interest.

Same Store NOI is calculated using retail properties owned for the full periods presented and excludes properties acquired or disposed of, under redevelopment, or designated as non-core during the periods presented. Non Same Store NOI is calculated using the retail properties excluded from the calculation of Same Store NOI.

Unconsolidated Properties and Proportionate Financial Information

The non-GAAP financial measures of FFO and NOI presented in this press release incorporate financial information attributable to our share of unconsolidated properties. This proportionate financial information is non-GAAP financial information, but we believe that it is helpful information because it reflects the pro rata contribution from our unconsolidated properties that are owned through investments accounted for under GAAP using the equity method of accounting. Under such method, earnings from these unconsolidated partnerships are recorded in our statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP under the caption entitled "Equity in (loss) income of partnerships."

To derive the proportionate financial information from our unconsolidated properties," we multiplied the percentage of our economic interest in each partnership on a property-by-property basis by each line item. Under the partnership agreements relating to our current unconsolidated partnerships with third parties, we own a 40% to 50% economic interest in such partnerships, and there are generally no provisions in such partnership agreements relating to special non-pro rata allocations of income or loss, and there are no preferred or priority returns of capital or other similar provisions. While this method approximates our indirect economic interest in our pro rata share of the revenue and expenses of our unconsolidated partnerships, we do not have a direct legal claim to the assets, liabilities, revenues or expenses of the unconsolidated partnerships beyond our rights as an equity owner in the event of any liquidation of such entity. Our percentage ownership is not necessarily indicative of the legal and economic implications of our ownership interest. Accordingly, NOI and FFO results based on our share of the results of unconsolidated partnerships do not represent cash generated from our investments in these partnerships.

Core Properties

Core Properties include all operating retail properties except for Exton Square Mall. Core Malls exclude Exton Square Mall and power centers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "project," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans, strategies, anticipated events, trends and other matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about future events, achievements, results, cost reductions, dividend payments and the impact of COVID-19 and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that might cause future events, achievements or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In particular, our business might be materially and adversely affected by the following:

the effectiveness of our financial restructuring and any additional strategies that we may employ to address our liquidity and capital resources in the future;

our ability to achieve forecasted revenue and pro forma leverage ratio and generate free cash flow to further reduce indebtedness;

the COVID-19 global pandemic and the public health and governmental response, which have created periods of significant economic disruptions and also have and may continue to exacerbate many of the risks listed herein;

changes in the retail and real estate industries, including bankruptcies, consolidation and store closings, particularly among anchor tenants;

changes in economic conditions, including unemployment rates and its effects on consumer confidence and spending, supply chain challenges, the current inflationary environment, and the corresponding effects on tenant business performance, prospects, solvency and leasing decisions;

our inability to collect rent due to the bankruptcy or insolvency of tenants or otherwise;

our ability to sell properties that we seek to dispose of, which may be delayed by, among other things, the failure to obtain zoning, occupancy and other governmental approvals and permits or, to the extent required, approvals of other third parties;

potential losses on impairment of certain long-lived assets, such as real estate, including losses that we might be required to record in connection with any disposition of assets;

our substantial debt and our ability to satisfy our obligations or refinance our outstanding debt at or prior to maturity, particularly in light of increasing interest rates, and our ability to remain in compliance with our financial covenants under our debt facilities;

our ability to raise capital, including through sales of properties or interests in properties, subject to the terms of our Credit Agreements;

our ability to maintain and increase property occupancy, sales and rental rates;

increases in operating costs that cannot be passed on to tenants, which may be exacerbated in the current inflationary environment;

the effects of online shopping and other uses of technology on our retail tenants;

risks related to our development and redevelopment activities, including delays, cost overruns and our inability to reach projected occupancy or rental rates;

social unrest and acts of vandalism or violence at malls, including our properties, or at other similar spaces, and the potential effect on traffic and sales; and

potential dilution from any capital raising transactions or other equity issuances.

Additional factors that might cause future events, achievements or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements include those discussed herein and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2022 in the section entitled "Item 1A. Risk Factors" and any subsequent reports we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made by us speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

** Quarterly supplemental financial and operating **

** information will be available on www.preit.com **

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

Selected Financial Data





For the Three Months Ended

September 30,



For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

2022



2021



2022



2021

REVENUE:























Real estate revenue:























Lease revenue

$ 65,796



$ 65,543



$ 195,888



$ 193,563

Expense reimbursements



4,864





4,650





13,223





12,436

Other real estate revenue



2,086





1,400





5,887





4,828

Total real estate revenue



72,746





71,593





214,998





210,827

Other income



67





143





377





430

Total revenue



72,813





71,736





215,375





211,257

EXPENSES:























Operating expenses:























Property operating expenses:























CAM and real estate taxes



(26,564)





(26,408)





(80,511)





(79,899)

Utilities



(4,380)





(3,749)





(11,469)





(9,573)

Other property operating expenses



(2,246)





(1,972)





(6,585)





(6,580)

Total property operating expenses



(33,190)





(32,129)





(98,565)





(96,052)

Depreciation and amortization



(28,032)





(29,142)





(85,524)





(88,667)

General and administrative expenses



(10,965)





(14,453)





(32,192)





(39,819)

Other expenses



(65)





(66)





(143)





185

Total operating expenses



(72,252)





(75,790)





(216,424)





(224,353)

Interest expense, net



(36,481)





(32,426)





(100,473)





(95,135)

Gain on debt extinguishment, net



—





—





—





4,587

Impairment of assets



(42,271)





(262)





(42,271)





(1,564)

Reorganization expenses



—





—





—





(267)

Total expenses



(151,004)





(108,478)





(359,168)





(316,732)

Equity in loss of partnerships



(2,356)





(1,429)





(3,939)





(2,429)

Gain (loss) on sales of interests in real estate



7,509





(217)





9,210





(1,191)

Gain (loss) on sale of equity method investment



(77)





—





8,976





—

Gain (loss) on sales of real estate by equity method investee



—





(10)





—





1,337

Gain on sales of non operating real estate



1,772





—





10,527





—

Gain on sale of preferred equity interest



—





—





3,688





—

Net loss



(71,343)





(38,398)





(115,331)





(107,758)

Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest



989





669





1,718





2,686

Net loss attributable to PREIT



(70,354)





(37,729)





(113,613)





(105,072)

Less: preferred share dividends



(6,843)





(6,843)





(20,531)





(20,531)

Net loss attributable to PREIT common shareholders

$ (77,197)



$ (44,572)



$ (134,144)



$ (125,603)



























Basic and diluted loss per share:

$ (14.52)



$ (8.44)



$ (25.25)



$ (24.05)



























Weighted average shares outstanding—basic



5,317





5,279





5,313





5,222

Effect of common share equivalents(1)



—





—





—





—

Weighted average shares outstanding—diluted



5,317





5,279





5,313





5,222





(1) The Company had net losses in all periods presented. Therefore, the effects of common share equivalents are excluded from the calculation of diluted loss per share for these periods because they would be antidilutive.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

Selected Financial Data





For the Three Months Ended

September 30,



For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(in thousands of dollars)

2022



2021



2022



2021

Comprehensive loss:























Net loss

$ (71,343)



$ (38,398)



$ (115,331)



$ (107,758)

Unrealized gain on derivatives



2,855





2,634





12,274





7,903

Amortization of settled swaps



2





4





7





9

Total comprehensive loss



(68,486)





(35,760)





(103,050)





(99,846)

Less: comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling

interest



954





630





1,564





2,518

Comprehensive loss attributable to PREIT

$ (67,532)



$ (35,130)



$ (101,486)



$ (97,328)



Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

Selected Financial Data

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss determined in accordance with GAAP to (i) FFO attributable to common shareholders and OP Unit holders, (ii) FFO, as adjusted, attributable to common shareholders and OP Unit holders, (iii) FFO attributable to common shareholders and OP Unit holders per diluted share and OP Unit, (iv) and FFO, as adjusted, attributable to common shareholders and OP Unit holders per diluted share and OP Unit for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

2022



2021



2022



2021

Net loss

$ (71,343)



$ (38,398)



$ (115,331)



$ (107,758)

Depreciation and amortization on real estate:























Consolidated properties



27,752





28,812





84,628





87,653

PREIT's share of equity method investments



2,678





3,095





8,673





9,257

(Gain) loss on sales of interests in real estate



(7,509)





217





(9,210)





1,191

Loss (gain) on sale of equity method investment



77





-





(8,976)





-

Loss (gain) on sales of real estate by equity method investee



-





10





-





(1,337)

Impairment of assets:























Consolidated properties



42,271





262





42,271





1,564

PREIT's share of equity method investments



-





-





-





265

Funds from operations attributable to common shareholders

and OP Unit holders



(6,074)





(6,002)





2,055





(9,165)

Insurance recoveries, net



2





—





2





(670)

Provision for employee separation expenses



(5)





39





(6)





279

Gain on hedge ineffectiveness



-





(532)





-





(2,329)

Gain on debt extinguishment, net



-





-





-





(4,587)

Gain on sale of preferred equity interest



-





-





(3,688)





-

Reorganization expenses



-





-





-





267

Funds from operations, as adjusted, attributable to common

shareholders and OP Unit holders

$ (6,077)



$ (6,495)



$ (1,637)



$ (16,205)



























Funds from operations attributable to common shareholders

and OP Unit holders per diluted share and OP Unit

$ (1.13)



$ (1.10)



$ 0.38



$ (1.70)

Funds from operations, as adjusted, attributable to common

shareholders and OP Unit holders per diluted share and OP Unit

$ (1.13)



$ (1.20)



$ (0.30)



$ (3.00)



























(in thousands of shares)























Weighted average number of shares outstanding



5,317





5,279





5,313





5,222

Weighted average effect of full conversion of OP Units



69





82





69





115

Effect of common share equivalents



-





72





-





60

Total weighted average shares outstanding, including OP Units



5,386





5,433





5,382





5,397



Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

Selected Financial Data

NOI for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:



Same Store

Change

Non Same Store

Total

(in thousands of dollars) 2022

2021

$

%

2022

2021

2022

2021

NOI from consolidated properties $ 39,536

$ 38,966

$ 570



1.5 % $ 20

$ 498

$ 39,556

$ 39,464

NOI attributable to equity method

investments, at ownership share

6,688



6,480



208



3.2 %

(3)



754



6,685



7,234

Total NOI

46,224



45,446



778



1.7 %

17



1,252



46,241



46,698

Less: lease termination revenue

50



733



(683)



(93.2) %

-



146



50



879

Total NOI excluding lease

termination revenue $ 46,174

$ 44,713

$ 1,461



3.3 % $ 17

$ 1,106

$ 46,191

$ 45,819



NOI for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:



Same Store

Change

Non Same Store

Total

(in thousands of dollars) 2022

2021

$

%

2022

2021

2022

2021

NOI from consolidated properties $ 117,126

$ 114,289

$ 2,837



2.5 % $ (693)

$ 485

$ 116,433

$ 114,774

NOI attributable to equity method

investments, at ownership share

21,790



21,499



291



1.4 %

1,159



1,978



22,949



23,477

Total NOI

138,916



135,788



3,128



2.3 %

466



2,463



139,382



138,251

Less: lease termination revenue

2,395



3,903



(1,508)



(38.6) %

49



146



2,444



4,049

Total NOI excluding lease

termination revenue $ 136,521

$ 131,885

$ 4,636



3.5 % $ 417

$ 2,317

$ 136,938

$ 134,202



Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

Selected Financial Data

The table below reconciles net loss to NOI of our consolidated properties for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(in thousands of dollars)

2022



2021



2022



2021

Net loss

$ (71,343)



$ (38,398)



$ (115,331)



$ (107,758)

Other income



(67)





(143)





(377)





(430)

Depreciation and amortization



28,032





29,142





85,524





88,667

General and administrative expenses



10,965





14,453





32,192





39,819

Insurance recoveries, net



2





—





2





(670)

(Benefit) Provision for employee separation expense



(5)





39





(6)





279

Project costs and other expenses



68





27





147





205

Interest expense, net



36,481





32,426





100,473





95,135

Impairment of assets



42,271





262





42,271





1,564

Gain on debt extinguishment, net



—





—





—





(4,587)

Reorganization expenses



—





—





—





267

Equity in loss of partnerships



2,356





1,429





3,939





2,429

(Gain) loss on sales of interests in real estate



(7,509)





217





(9,210)





1,191

(Gain) loss on sale of equity method investment



77





—





(8,976)





—

(Gain) loss on sales of real estate by equity method

investee



—





10





—





(1,337)

Gain on sale of preferred equity interest



—





—





(3,688)





—

Gain on sales of non operating real estate



(1,772)





—





(10,527)





—

NOI from consolidated properties



39,556





39,464





116,433





114,774

Less: Non Same Store NOI of consolidated properties



20





498





(693)





485

Same Store NOI from consolidated properties



39,536





38,966





117,126





114,289

Less: Same Store lease termination revenue



50





691





1,549





1,349

Same Store NOI excluding lease termination revenue

$ 39,486



$ 38,275



$ 115,577



$ 112,940



Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

Selected Financial Data

The table below reconciles equity in loss of partnerships to NOI of equity method investments at ownership share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Equity in loss of partnerships

$ (2,356)



$ (1,429)



$ (3,939)



$ (2,429)

Depreciation and amortization



2,678





3,095





8,673





9,257

Impairment of assets



—





—





—





265

Interest and other expenses



6,363





5,568





18,215





16,384

Net operating income from equity method

investments at ownership share



6,685





7,234





22,949





23,477

Less: Non Same Store NOI from equity method investments at

ownership share



(3)





755





1,159





1,980

Same Store NOI of equity method investments at ownership share



6,688





6,479





21,790





21,497

Less: Same Store lease termination revenue



—





49





854





2,562

Same Store NOI from equity method investments

excluding lease termination revenue at ownership

share

$ 6,688



$ 6,430



$ 20,936



$ 18,935



Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

Selected Financial Data

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30,

2022



December 31,

2021

ASSETS:











INVESTMENTS IN REAL ESTATE, at cost:











Operating properties

$ 2,980,963



$ 3,156,194

Construction in progress



41,218





45,828

Land held for development



2,058





4,339

Total investments in real estate



3,024,239





3,206,361

Accumulated depreciation



(1,407,395)





(1,405,260)

Net investments in real estate



1,616,844





1,801,101

INVESTMENTS IN PARTNERSHIPS, at equity:



7,907





16,525

OTHER ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents



21,063





43,852

Tenant and other receivables, net



31,179





42,501

Intangible assets, net



9,074





10,054

Deferred costs and other assets, net



113,569





128,923

Assets held for sale



86,408





8,780

Total assets

$ 1,886,044



$ 2,051,736

LIABILITIES:











Mortgage loans payable, net

$ 761,230



$ 851,283

Term Loans, net



972,198





959,137

Revolving Facility



26,078





54,549

Tenants' deposits and deferred rent



11,994





10,180

Distributions in excess of partnership investments



89,702





71,570

Fair value of derivative liabilities



—





8,427

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



72,876





89,331

Liabilities on assets held for sale



41,689





212

Total liabilities



1,975,767





2,044,689

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 8)











EQUITY:











Series B Preferred Shares, $.01 par value per share; 3,450 shares issued and

outstanding; liquidation preference of $100,561 and $95,791 at September 30,

2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively



35





35

Series C Preferred Shares, $.01 par value per share; 6,900 shares issued and

outstanding; liquidation preference of $200,445 and $191,130 at September 30,

2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively



69





69

Series D Preferred Shares, $.01 par value per share; 5,000 shares issued and

outstanding; liquidation preference of $144,337 and $137,891 at September 30,

2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively



50





50

Shares of beneficial interest, $1.00 par value per share; 13,333 shares

authorized; 5,369 and 5,347 shares issued and outstanding at September 30,

2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively



5,369





5,347

Capital contributed in excess of par



1,858,124





1,851,866

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



3,297





(8,830)

Distributions in excess of net income



(1,945,988)





(1,832,375)

Total equity—Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust



(79,044)





16,162

Noncontrolling interest



(10,679)





(9,115)

Total equity (deficit)



(89,723)





7,047

Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,886,044



$ 2,051,736



Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

Selected Financial Data

Changes in Funds from Operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 (all per share amounts on a diluted basis unless otherwise noted; per share amounts rounded to the nearest half penny; amounts may not total due to rounding)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three

Months

Ended

September

30, 2022



Per Diluted

Share and

OP

Unit





Nine Months

Ended September

30, 2022



Per Diluted

Share and OP

Unit

Funds from Operations, as adjusted September 30,

2021

$ (6,495)



$ (1.20)







$ (16,205)



$ (3.00)





























Changes - Q3 2021 to Q3 2022





















































Contribution from anchor replacements and new box

tenants



543





0.10







1,376





0.26

Impact from bankruptcies



16





0.01







191





0.04

Other leasing activity, including base rent and net CAM

and real estate tax recoveries



273





0.05







362





0.07

Lease termination revenue



(641)





(0.12)







200





0.04

Credit losses



(4)





-







(332)





(0.06)

Other



382





0.07







1,040





0.19

Same Store NOI(1) from unconsolidated properties



209





0.04







291





0.06

Same Store NOI



778





0.15







3,128





0.60

Non Same Store NOI



(1,235)





(0.23)







(22,148)





(4.08)

General and administrative expenses



3,488





0.64







7,627





1.41

Capitalization of leasing costs



35





0.01







111





0.02

Other



2,185





0.39







33,048





6.08

Interest expense, net



(4,833)





(0.89)







(7,198)





(1.33)

Funds from Operations, as adjusted September 30,

2022



(6,077)





(1.13)







(1,637)





(0.30)

Provision for employee separation expense



5





-







6





-

Insurance recoveries



(2)





-







(2)





-

Gain on sale of preferred equity interest



-





-







3,688





0.68

Funds from Operations, September 30, 2022

$ (6,074)



$ (1.13)





$ 2,055



$ 0.38



