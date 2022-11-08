National Police Support Fund Urges Pro-Police Virginians to "Get Out the Vote!" in Final Push Before Election Day

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the remaining days between now and Election Day, grassroots organization National Police Support will be focused on 'Getting Out the Vote' in Virginia. With less than a week to go before the midterm election, we are entering the crucial last minutes of our ongoing struggle to defend police officers. And National Police Support Fund considers Virginia's gubernatorial battle one of the most important elections this year.

Virginia currently has the highest crime rate in more than two decades. This is a crucial time to put an end to this disturbing rise in crime and make our communities safer for everyone. Fighting crime requires everyone to contribute – and we all have to show up to vote on November 8th. Right now, Glenn Youngkin is trending slightly upwards, but this will mean nothing if people decide to take election day off.

National Police Support Fund's Get Out the Vote campaign is focused on galvanizing conservative voters who may otherwise decide to stay home. The organization will reach out to Virginians mainly through social media, and digital ad campaigns. Watch their advertising campaign here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jpabCh471z0

The National Police Support Fund is a grassroots political organization that is committed to aligning the interests and needs of police officers with the public's issues and concerns within the national political process. Earlier this year, the organization also released a 2022 Voter Guide that provided important insights and information to pro-police voters ahead of these midterm elections.

"Virginians have a unique opportunity to change how the State is being run. We urge all Virginians to get out and vote on November 8th and vote to uphold law and order and support of our police!" a representative of the organization commented.

The National Police Support Fund is a national political organization organized under Section 527 of the IRS Tax Code. Contributions are not tax deductible. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.

