Milagro Supports Global Culinary Competition with AI Survey Software

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milagro, a leader in AI powered marketing automation platforms, enabled local food enthusiasts the opportunity to feel the power of determining which chef would win the friendly culinary competition. The Global Culinary Competition, presented by UNLIMEAT and the Dallas Chapter of Texas Chef's Association, invited attendees to sample over 30 different chef stations and 8 Texas wines as they cast their vote for favorite entrée. The event served as a fundraiser to provide scholarships and grants to local culinary students. Click for Video

Milagro, a Texas-based company, utilized their premier software to give guests an immersive experience in deciding the outcome of the competition. Restauranteurs who attended and participated in the event learned how Milagro's system assists multi-location restaurants and retail stores to monetize actionable transactional data to increase sales and profits through effective target marketing.

"The culinary event was a great opportunity not only to showcase the flexibility of our software platform but also spotlight the top chefs within the Metroplex," commented Hamed Mazrouei, CEO of Vivant Corp and Milagro Corp. "Milagro integrates sales, operations, tech support, accounting, HR, delivery platforms, and marketing through a simple unified platform combining up to 15 critical apps, which saves the restaurateurs time and money. We were excited to provide our technology to the Chef's Association for their amazing event."

The premiere tasting and cooking competition featured television cooking celebrities, Chef J. Blackwell and Chef Chad Burnett. The Chefs were challenged with incorporating UNLIMEAT, a global leader in plant-based meat products, into their dishes for the competition. The contest winners included Chefs Dustin Combs and Dan Williams from The Original Pancake DFW, Chef Nikky Phinyawatana, owner of Asian Mint Restaurant Group, and team UGM Dallas with Bruce and Kelsey.

