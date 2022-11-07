VANTAGE OUTSOURCING REBRANDS AS VANTAGE SURGICAL SOLUTIONS, EVOLVES TO DELIVER MORE EXPANSIVE EXPERIENCE TO RURAL HEALTHCARE MARKETS

Vantage Surgical Solutions also adds new Nashville office

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Outsourcing announced today that it has completed a major rebranding of the company and will now be known as Vantage Surgical Solutions. The brand evolution was in response to the company's focus on delivering more expansive capabilities across specialty surgical services and to better position the organization for growth into new specialty markets.

Since 1991, Vantage has delivered specialty surgical services to the ophthalmic/ cataract specialty area. By partnering with Vantage, hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers are able fully outfit operating rooms to offer specialty surgical services as needed without the capital outlay and internal logistical expertise required.

Vantage CEO, Bradley Hill discusses the vision for the organization and the company's focus on expansion.

"Our vision for Vantage is to serve as an industry leader with best-in-class capabilities across the surgical spectrum," noted Hill. "Our goal is to be on a constant quest to deliver great experiences for patients, providers, and their communities by serving as an active member of their surgical team. In order to support the anticipated growth, we have secured additional office space in Nashville."

Vantage makes specialty procedures like cataract surgery services accessible and convenient and enables surgical facilities and physicians to deliver complete care in a location their patients trust. Unlike traditional outsourcing resources that manage equipment and supplies, Vantage equips their clients with state-of-the-art technology, equipment, and resources to deliver great experiences for their patients.

The rebranding efforts include the introduction of the new name, Vantage Surgical Solutions, as well as a fresh new logo and website, now located at www.vantage.healthcare.

President and Chief Operating Officer, Christopher Swing, who joined the organization in 2012, added, "At Vantage, we believe great patient experiences are the foundation for creating lifetime relationships between patients, providers, and the institutions who serve them. With the evolution of our brand, we are well poised for growth within our Ophthalmology Division, as well as the desire to expand into other clinical adjacencies."

Chief Growth Officer, Sean O'Donnell shares how Vantage Surgical Solutions addresses the unique demands of rural healthcare.

"Rural communities often don't have all of the essential resources required to deliver complete ophthalmic surgical services, including equipment, product, disposables, lenses, and surgeon identified to stand up this new clinical offering to their population," shared O'Donnell. "Vantage Surgical Solutions enables providers in those communities to deliver exceptional experiences to their patients and prevents the need for people to leave the area for specialty surgical care."

In addition to the rebranding, the company has announced the addition of a second headquarters location to complement its Effingham, Illinois flagship. The company's new headquarters is opening in the Nashville suburb of Brentwood, Tennessee in early November and will house some of the company's executive team including finance, sales, and development. The Effingham location will remain the operational headquarters. In addition, the company has nine regional distribution facilities located across the US.

Vantage is a portfolio company of Pharos Capital Group, LLC ("Pharos"), a private equity firm based in Dallas and Nashville.

About Vantage Surgical Solutions

Vantage has been equipping facilities for specialty surgical services since 1991, with customers in 23 states. The company currently delivers state-of-the-art cataract surgery equipment, IOLs, instrumentation, disposables, expert staff, and supplies, that enable hospitals, surgery centers, and physicians to provide local communities with the highest quality cataract surgery experience. A portfolio company within Pharos Capital Group, Vantage is focused on client success which has resulted in a customer retention rate of 99.8%. It's focus is expanding the business to offer reliable, expert surgical solutions that reduce the cost and improve access for rural healthcare.

For more information about Vantage Surgical Solutions, visit www.vantage.healthcare.

About Pharos Capital Group

Based in Dallas and Nashville, Pharos Capital Group (www.pharosfunds.com) is physician-founded investment firm focused on growing healthcare companies that aim to lower the total cost of care, improve patient outcomes and expand access to care in underserved communities. Since inception, Pharos has invested in 58 companies and has over $1.1 billion of private equity assets under management as of September 30, 2022. Pharos typically invests $25-$50 million in rapidly growing middle market companies seeking later stage funding for internal growth, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, or recapitalizations predominantly across healthcare sectors.

CONTACT: Sean O'Donnell, Chief Growth Officer seano@vantage.healthcare

