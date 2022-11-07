TMX Group Announces Acquisition of Wall Street Horizon

TMX Datalinx extends global reach with listed company corporate action and event data offering

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - TMX Group Limited announced today it has agreed to acquire Boston-based Wall Street Horizon, Inc. (WSH), a leading provider of global market-moving action and corporate event data.

"TMX Group is committed to serving the evolving needs of our clients across the marketplace and connecting investors to the information they need to gain a competitive investment edge and manage market risk," said Jay Rajarathinam, Chief Operating Officer, TMX Group. "The acquisition of Wall Street Horizon, an established provider of high-quality and unique market-leading solutions, is another important step forward for TMX Datalinx as we work to expand and enhance the content we provide to clients around the world."

WSH provides traders, portfolio managers, academics and others an ever-expanding set of forward-looking and historical corporate event datasets, including earnings dates, dividend dates, options expiration dates, splits, spinoffs and a wide variety of investor-related conferences. Covering 9,000 publicly traded companies worldwide, the company offers more than 40 event types.

"The Wall Street Horizon team is thrilled to join TMX Datalinx," said Wall Street Horizon, Inc. CEO Barry L. Star. "WSH has been the gold standard in delivering corporate events data to the institutional community and we look forward to combining our expertise with TMX Group's global reach to scale our data services to market participants worldwide."

Completion of this transaction is expected to close in Q4 and is subject to customary closing conditions. D.A. Davidson acted as exclusive financial and strategic advisor to WSH.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

