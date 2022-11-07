Nu Skin Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Joseph Y. Chang Receives Award for Outstanding Contributions in Personalized Nutrition

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS), a global beauty and wellness leader, today announced that its Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Joseph Y. Chang received an award for "outstanding contributions in personalized nutrition" after delivering the 16th annual Kosuna Distinguished Lecture in Nutrition at the University of California, Davis, last week. Presented by the university's Department of Nutrition, this award is given for extraordinary achievements and contributions to nutritional science.

Dr. Chang provided an industrial perspective on natural product development in his lecture entitled, "The Janus Paradox: Role of Natural Products in Promoting Wellness." He joins a prestigious list of leading scientists in industry, academia and government whose contributions have advanced the understanding about the importance of nutrition in human health and performance.

A prolific author, Dr. Chang has published numerous articles, reviews and books on pharmacological research, including the New York Times bestseller, "The Aging Myth." He has 35 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and dietary supplement industries and was appointed chief scientific officer and executive vice president of product development at Nu Skin in 2006.

Before the acquisition of Pharmanex by Nu Skin Enterprises in 1998, Dr. Chang served as the vice president of clinical studies and pharmacology at Pharmanex. Prior to Pharmanex, Dr. Chang served as president and chief scientific officer of Osteoarthritis Sciences, Inc., as well as Binary Therapeutics, Inc. He has held various research management positions at Wyeth-Ayerst, Rhone Poulenc Rorer and other biotechnology companies, where he was involved in researching natural products for arthritis and immunosuppressive treatment. He was an Arthritis Foundation fellow at The Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health and received a bachelor's degree from Portsmouth University and a Ph.D. from the University of London.

Dr. Chang has been a member of various research organizations, including the American Society of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, the Inflammation Research Association, the Reticuloendothelial Society, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and the Arthritis Foundation.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is a global integrated beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. The company helps people look, feel and live their best with products that combine the best of science, technology and nature. Backed by more than 35 years of scientific research, Nu Skin develops innovative products including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and the ageLOC® anti-aging brand which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems. Nu Skin operates in approximately 50 markets worldwide in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. Rhyz Inc. is the company's strategic investment arm that includes a collection of technology and manufacturing companies to support growth in the core Nu Skin business. Nu Skin is committed to sustainability, including global initiatives such as transitioning to reduced and sustainable packaging for all products by 2030. The Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation also strives to improve children's health, education and economic circumstances throughout the world. For more information, visit nuskin.com.

