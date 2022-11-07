NEW YORK ARTIFICIAL GRASS CONTINUES TO INCREASE IN POPULARITY AMID VARYING DROUGHT CONDITIONS

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All across the United States, rising drought conditions continue to affect us in various ways. Although New York is not yet heavily affected by drought, many residents are making the switch to new and improved artificial grass to do their part in conserving valuable resources as well as take advantage of the many other incredible benefits that come standard with SYNLawn products. Recently, CNBC visited our showroom to discuss how artificial grass is the perfect solution to booming drought concerns.

SYNLawn artificial grass is manufactured with plant and bio-based materials including sugar cane and renewable soybeans. We partner with soy farmers in the US to source our materials and continue exploring the possibilities for recyclable and reusable synthetic grass. With their help, we can conserve more than 320 gallons of water per day just from residential lawn maintenance, substantially reduce carbon emissions, and ensure that our products will not impact local landfills. In addition, SYNLawn is proud to be the only company to provide USDA-certified synthetic turf that contains a minimum of 60% bio-based components and up to an astounding 80% in combination with our exclusive EnviroLoc+ backing system.

Residential and commercial properties conscious of the appearance of their landscapes are tired of finding dead grass, holes in their lawns, weeds, and more. Switching to SYNLawn artificial turf, however, eliminates the need for consistent maintenance to preserve the luxurious appearance of green grass. SYNLawn is the largest manufacturer, distributor, and installer of the most ultra-realistic plant-based artificial grass in the US. Our products are designed to last for more than 20 years and create breathtaking landscapes throughout New York and across the country.

At SYNLawn New York, we are continuing to innovate the artificial grass industry with exclusive technologies and benefits. We have spent more than 50 years researching and developing new ways to continue improving our products as well as the growing list of applications that they are suitable for.

Applications include:

Lawns

Landscapes

Rooftops

Playgrounds

Putting greens

Dog parks, and beyond!

Say goodbye to mowing, watering, pulling weeds, and fertilizing, and hello to a luscious and vibrant lawn all year long! For more information, contact SYNLawn New York today to schedule a free consultation!

View original content:

SOURCE SYNLawn New York