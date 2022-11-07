Myrtle Beach Welcomes Visitors to Create Holiday Traditions at The Beach This Season

Winter Wonderland at The Beach returns along with a festive array of must-see shows and events

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The must-do trip of the season is to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to experience the warmth and wonder of the holidays at The Beach. With 60 miles of sun-drenched coastline, the return of Winter Wonderland at The Beach, as well as several longstanding holiday events and shopping experiences, this season brings magical moments for visitors of all ages.

"Myrtle Beach is the place to be for families in search of holiday happenings this year," said Karen Riordan, President and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach. "We're delighted for the second year of Winter Wonderland at The Beach, along with dazzling light shows, festive events and joyful performances that are sure to be a hit among visitors this holiday season. Myrtle Beach welcomes those returning as part of an annual family tradition and those looking to create new memories this time of year."

To help with all of this season's planning needs, Visit Myrtle Beach developed a Holiday Vacation Guide with tips and details for exploring the region's 60-miles of holiday happenings. See below for highlights of holiday lights displays in the region:

Winter Wonderland at The Beach – Winter Wonderland at The Beach returns for its second year — and it's better than ever! Featuring spectacular lights displays along the gorgeous mile-long Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, this one-of-a-kind event is one you won't want to miss. There's also a brand-new Family Fun Zone filled with holiday activities for all ages, tons of entertainment near the SkyWheel, oceanfront photos with Santa and special events throughout the season. November 17, 2022 –December 23, 2022. The lights display is located along the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk between Plyler Park and Second Avenue Pier. The Family Fun Zone is located between 8th and 9th Avenues North on the ocean side of Ocean Boulevard.

Nights of a Thousand Candles – See Brookgreen Gardens come to life amid the soft glow of more than 2,700 hand-lit candles and countless sparkling lights. Attendees can walk the garden pathways with a warm cup of cider, cocoa, or wine, and hear the sounds of holiday music, and carolers singing! November 26, 2022 – January 1, 2023, at Brookgreen Gardens

Ripley's Festival of Trees – The entire Ripley's Aquarium in December is decked to the halls so even the marine life can be in the holiday spirit! While visiting the aquarium, stop and see the Festival of Trees with more than 55 trees decorated for each state and territory in the United States. The entire aquarium has been transformed into a winter wonderland with lights, bows, and, of course, trees all set against the backdrop of colorful and mesmerizing aquatic galleries. Monday – Saturday in December 2022, at Ripley's Aquarium

The Great Christmas Light Show – The Great Christmas Light Show is an annual celebration that is sure to capture the true spirit of the season. The drive through light show features over 2 million lights festively displayed along a 1.5-mile drive. 'Santa's Village' is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights, with an assortment of holiday activities fit for visitors young and old alike. November 21, 2022 – December 30, 2022, at North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex

In addition to the spectacular holiday light shows, the season would not be complete without the region's iconic holiday-themed theatrical performances, including:

The Carolina Opry Christmas Special – "The Christmas Show of the South," will open its 37th season of enchanting holiday performances on November 1. Each year, this Christmas special brings stunning changes, beautifully blended with time-honored tradition to create a family experience that is second to none as new talent mingles with acclaimed artists and long-standing Opry favorites. November 1, 2022 – December 17, 2022, at The Carolina Opry

Christmas at Pirates Voyage – Celebrate all of the things that make the holidays special as the Mystical Christmas Spirit takes Captain Scrooge on a journey to find the meaning of Christmas. Cheer as giant Christmas toys come to life and perform acrobatics above the lagoon, laugh at the comical castaway and gaze in awe at a live Nativity and an angel with a special message for landlubbers and pirates alike. November 3, 2022 – December 31, 2022, at Pirates Voyage Dinner and Show

Hot Jersey Nights – This holiday experience is a celebration of the most magical time of year! Hot Jersey Nights Christmas Special combines holiday classics with Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons' songs you can't help but tap your toe to. Take a walk down memory lane as vocalists join together in a Christmas Wonderland onstage to sing their hit songs. November 1, 2022 – December 30, 2022, at Broadway Theater

The South's Grandest Christmas Show – Make a new tradition by celebrating the holiday with the Alabama Theatre's award-winning production, The South's Grandest Christmas Show. This show brings an incredible combination of talent, scenery, and special effects to the Grand Strand to produce a spectacular new holiday musical experience sure to put you in the season's spirit. November 1, 2022 - December 31, 2022, at Alabama Theatre

A Motown Christmas Tribute - Enjoy an evening of soulful entertainment as you embark on a musical journey through the history of Motown. Tap your feet and sing along with performers, featuring hits from the musical titans of the 60s and 70s. Including all your favorite Christmas hits like Diana Ross's Happy Xmas War is Over, Joy To The World, Give Love on Christmas Day and many more! November 1, 2022 - December 26, 2022, at GTS Theatre

For those looking to partake in holiday shopping, check out these iconic retail areas at The Beach:

Broadway at The Beach – A 350-acre outdoor shopping center and entertainment complex in Myrtle Beach that is great for the whole family! A trip to Myrtle Beach isn't complete without a visit to Broadway at the Beach, especially during the holidays to see the magnificent 46-foot-tall Christmas tree in the center of the complex. While shopping, you can also enjoy holiday entertainment including live music, street dancers, a tree lighting ceremony and more.

Tanger Outlet Centers – For the brands you love at prices you'll love even more! Find all your favorite designer brands in two convenient Tanger Outlet locations: 10835 Kings Road, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 and 4635 Factory Stores Blvd, Myrtle Beach, off the 501 in Carolina Forest. The outlets are the perfect place to find all the items you are looking for if you have a long list of family and friends.

The Market Common – Myrtle Beach's "uptown downtown." Up-scale and trendy, The Market Common offers boutique shops along with popular national chain stores. Among the flower-lined streets and twinkling lights, there's also plenty of quality dining and entertainment, including a movie theater and bowling alley. The Market Common features affordable boutiques along with local craft shops, so you can find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. On Tuesdays during November and December from 4 – 7 p.m., visitors can enjoy a free horse-drawn carriage ride with family.

The Hammock Shops Village – Located in Pawleys Island, this shopper's paradise is home to many quaint southern stores, most notably the Original Pawleys Island Hammock Shop which sells the famous handmade Pawleys Island hammocks. There are also two restaurants as well as several local boutiques that are the perfect spots to find gifts this season!

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Myrtle Beach isn't just a beach. It's The Beach. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach is one destination made up of 14 unique communities that stretch 60 miles along the northeast coast of South Carolina. Families, couples, and those in search of a warm welcome will find more than just a day at The Beach when they come together to connect and enjoy vibrant entertainment and family attractions, including world-class golf, shopping and fresh coastal Carolina cuisine. From the moment you arrive, you'll find you belong at The Beach – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. For additional information on tourism offerings in the Myrtle Beach area, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

