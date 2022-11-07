JDRF Moves the Type 1 Diabetes Community #ForwardAs1 in Recognition of National Diabetes Awareness Month

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, recognizes this year's National Diabetes Awareness Month (NDAM) by celebrating the progress made and the work to come with its new "FORWARD" campaign.

"For more than 50 years, JDRF has been at the forefront of research progress, shepherding new advancements to better the lives of those impacted by type 1 diabetes," said Aaron Kowalski, Ph.D., JDRF CEO. "This National Diabetes Awareness Month, as we celebrate how far we have come, we recognize the path forward is still being defined and will ultimately lead to breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat type 1 diabetes and its complications."

The "FORWARD" campaign will inspire the T1D community and others to share their story, educate those around them, and demonstrate the impact of research on improving lives and eliminating type 1 diabetes for good. For members of JDRF and the broader T1D community, #ForwardAs1 is a reminder of the vision and mission to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications.

JDRF also recognized NDAM by hosting One Conference, November 1 – 3 in Washington D.C., an annual event for JDRF volunteers and leaders. The event honored five outstanding volunteer community members whose local and national impact has helped to push JDRF's mission forward. Award recipients included:

Dan Connors and Hans ten Cate, The Huntsman Family Community Engagement Award

Kim Roosevelt , The Jim Tyree Chairman's Award

Sally Southard , The Erwin Lurie Award

John Cammett , The John Brady Award for Innovation

During One Conference, JDRF announced the establishment of the Kellogg Family Research Award. This award provides crucial support to clinician-scientists at the start of their careers in T1D-related clinical investigation. This is research at the nexus of innovation and patient care. The grant is named for JDRF supporters Bill and Bonnie Kellogg. Bill and Bonnie have supported JDRF's research efforts since 1996, when their son Jeff, then age 23, was diagnosed with T1D.

To learn more about the JDRF FORWARD campaign and other initiatives, please visit https://www.jdrf.org/NDAM/.

About JDRF

JDRF's mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2.5 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally and globally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a global stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our five international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.org or follow us on Twitter (@JDRF), Facebook (@myjdrf), and Instagram (@jdrfhq).

About Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)

T1D is an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all, leading to long-term complications which can include highs and lows in blood sugar; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves and heart; and even death if left untreated. It is one of the fastest-growing chronic health conditions. Many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and early puberty, but diagnosis in adulthood is on the rise, and accounts for nearly 50% of all T1D diagnoses. The onset is sudden and nothing can be done to prevent it yet—it is not related to diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D.

