ASHLEY GORLEY NAMED ASCAP COUNTRY MUSIC SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR AS 60th ANNUAL ASCAP COUNTRY MUSIC AWARD WINNERS ARE ANNOUNCED TODAY ACROSS ALL @ASCAP SOCIAL MEDIA

Corey Crowder's "Famous Friends" Takes Country Song of the Year Warner Chappell Music Named Publisher of the Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. , Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the brightest stars in country music, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) today announced the writers and publishers of the genre's most-performed songs of the past year. The 60th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards continue to celebrate the genre's outstanding creatives across all @ASCAP social media, allowing friends, fans and colleagues to join in using the hashtag #ASCAPAwards on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook beginning at 9 AM CT/10 AM ET.

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) announces the writers and publishers of the genre’s most-performed songs of the past year. The 60th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards celebrate the genre’s outstanding creatives across @ASCAP social media, allowing friends, fans and colleagues to join in using the hashtag #ASCAPAwards on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook beginning at 9 AM CT/10 AM ET. (PRNewswire)

Acclaimed country music hitmaker Ashley Gorley has been named ASCAP Country Music Songwriter of the Year for the ninth time. Considered peerless by many, Gorley's impressive catalog includes recent chart-topping hits "Beers on Me" (Dierks Bentley/Breland/Hardy), "Country Again" (Thomas Rhett), "Give Heaven Some Hell" (Hardy), "New Truck" (Dylan Scott), "Sand in My Boots" (Morgan Wallen), "Slow Down Summer" (Thomas Rhett), "Steal My Love" (Dan + Shay), "Take My Name" (Parmalee) and "You Should Probably Leave" (Chris Stapleton).

"Famous Friends" (performed by Chris Young and Kane Brown) is ASCAP Country Music Song of the Year. Co-written by Corey Crowder and published by Big Crowd Publishing, Georgia Song Vibez and Warner Chappell Music, it is one of eight #1 singles for Grammy-nominated songwriter Crowder, who has also had key placements on hit television series including Nashville, One Tree Hill and The Real World.

ASCAP Country Music Publisher of the Year goes to Warner Chappell Music who topped the list with hit songs including "Buy Dirt" (Luke Bryan and Jordan Davis), "Cold Beer Calling My Name" (Luke Combs and Jameson Rodgers), "Getting Over Him" (Lauren Alaina), "Lil Bit" (Florida Georgia Line and Nelly), "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" (Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce), "You Should Probably Leave" (Chris Stapleton) and many more.

In addition to the social media festivities, ASCAP is spreading the news about its top winners on banners covering their Nashville headquarters at 2 Music Square West and on digital billboards as part of a major Nashville brand campaign. The campaign includes airport and billboard advertising as well as ASCAP chalk art at key locations around the city beginning CMA week. ASCAP will also celebrate with its award-winning songwriters at an intimate, invitation-only event at Nashville's Soho House on Monday, November 7.

A complete list of winners can be found at: www.ascap.com/countryawards22 .

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a professional membership organization of songwriters, composers and music publishers of every kind of music. ASCAP's mission is to license and promote the music of its members and foreign affiliates, obtain fair compensation for the public performance of their works and to distribute the royalties that it collects based upon those performances. ASCAP members write the world's best-loved music and ASCAP has pioneered the efficient licensing of that music to hundreds of thousands of enterprises who use it to add value to their business - from bars, restaurants and retail, to radio, TV and cable, to Internet, mobile services and more. The ASCAP license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. With more than 875,000 members representing more than 16 million copyrighted works, ASCAP is the worldwide leader in performance royalties, service and advocacy for songwriters and composers, and the only American performing rights organization (PRO) owned and governed by its writer and publisher members. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com , on Twitter and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook .

ASCAP Logo (PRNewsfoto/ASCAP) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ASCAP