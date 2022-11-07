3D-Micromac Receives Order for Multiple Laser Lift-Off Systems for microLED Device Manufacturing

microMIRA™ provides highly uniform, force-free lift-off of material layers at high speeds; more than ten 3D-Micromac laser systems sold for microLED applications to date

CHEMNITZ, Germany, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D-Micromac AG, the industry leader in laser micromachining and roll-to-roll laser systems for the semiconductor, photovoltaic, glass and display markets, today announced that a leading optical solutions provider has purchased multiple microMIRA™ Laser Lift-Off (LLO) systems from 3D-Micromac for use in the production of microLED devices. The customer will install the new microMIRA systems in pilot- and production lines at its state-of-the-art LED chip factory in Asia.

Laser Lift-Off an Enabling Process for microLEDs

MicroLEDs have the potential to revolutionize the display industry, promising a variety of advantages such as superior viewing angle, high dynamic range with perfect black luminance and high brightness, wide color gamut, fast refresh rates, long lifetime, and low power consumption. Potential applications include very large displays for indoor and outdoor use, as well as high-resolution displays for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) wearable devices.

However, the microLED fabrication process is vastly more complex than LCD and OLED manufacturing, and faces several technical challenges that must be overcome before microLEDs can be readily available in the mass market. Among these challenges is detaching and transferring the processed microLED chips from the donor or growth substrate (e.g., sapphire) to an intermediate substrate for subsequent testing without damaging the expensive growth substrate, allowing it to be repurposed for future use. The microMIRA system from 3D-Micromac precisely addresses this task with superior performance.

3D-Micromac's microMIRA system provides highly uniform, force-free lift-off of different layers on large-area substrates at high processing speeds without the need for costly and polluting wet chemical processes. The unique line beam system is built on a highly customizable platform that can incorporate different laser sources, wavelengths and beam paths to meet each customer's unique requirements. The system is capable of processing different substrate materials and sizes, and can achieve processing speeds (including handling) of up to 60 eight-inch wafers per hour.

According to Uwe Wagner, CEO of 3D-Micromac, "This multiple system order is a testament to our ability to provide innovative and enabling laser micromachining solutions for industrial applications serving both mature and emerging markets. It also represents an important milestone for 3D-Micromac as we continue to expand our product offerings and services into the display industry, addressing the production needs for exciting new display technologies, including microLEDs. To date, 3D-Micromac has sold more than 10 laser processing systems for microLED applications, including our industry-benchmark microMIRA laser-lift-off system as well as our recently introduced microCETI™ micromachining platform."

The microMIRA LLO system has been used successfully in mass production by electronics manufacturers globally for years. In addition to gallium nitride (GaN) lift-off from glass and sapphire substrates in microLED display manufacturing, the microMIRA system can also be used for layer separation in semiconductor and sensor manufacturing, as well as for laser annealing and crystallization for surface modification.

More information on microMIRA, including our latest white paper "Laser technologies for microLED production," can be found at https://3d-micromac.com/laser-lift-off/micromira/.

About 3D-Micromac

Founded in 2002, 3D-Micromac AG is the industry leader in laser micromachining, delivering powerful, user-friendly and leading-edge processes with superior production efficiency. We develop processes, machines and turnkey solutions at the highest technical and technological level. 3D-Micromac systems and services have been successfully implemented in various high-tech industries worldwide including photovoltaic, semiconductor, glass and display industries, micro diagnostics, and medical technology. For more information, visit the company's website at http://www.3d-micromac.com.

