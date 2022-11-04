RESOLVED: Credible Threat in New Jersey

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Community Security Service (The CSS), the leading Jewish volunteer security nonprofit organization, issued the following joint-statement with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) New York/New Jersey Region, the Jewish Federations of New Jersey, and the Community Security Initiative:

"We have been working with state and federal law enforcement agencies and our partners, including local security directors, following an announcement by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) field office in Newark of a potential threat to synagogues in New Jersey yesterday afternoon.

"Early this morning, we were notified that a subject is in custody. The FBI and New Jersey authorities are continuing to investigate in an effort to identify any additional threats. As always, we know our volunteer teams are going to be vigilant while on shift protecting their institutions, both in New Jersey and around the country."

"'We are deeply grateful for the ongoing partnerships between our organizations, particularly in this time of crisis and uncertainty,' said Evan R. Bernstein, The CSS National Director and CEO, 'As antisemitism again rears its ugly head, we must remain vigilant and be ready to act at a moment's notice to defend our institutions. In this way we fulfill the solemn promise: never again.'"

The CSS is the leading Jewish volunteer security nonprofit organization in the United States. Founded in 2007, The CSS was the first organization to bring to the United States a mindset long held by sister communities around the world, that protecting Jewish life and Jewish way of life starts with taking ownership of our own security. The CSS is focused on training volunteers in basic security procedures to help protect their institutions and events across the country. Through programs developed by foremost industry security experts, and tailored to various levels of interest and ability, volunteers learn to identify suspicious activity and prevent and respond to potential threatening situations. The CSS success also stems from its solid communal partnerships and established relationships with governmental agencies and law enforcement. To date, The CSS has created a national network of over 5000 trained volunteers, which help to protect hundreds of synagogues and events each year. Visit www.thecss.org.

