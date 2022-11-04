CECO Environmental to Change Nasdaq Ticker Symbol to 'CECO' on Nov. 7

Company Celebrates 25 Years on Nasdaq

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE) ("CECO"), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment, and industrial equipment, today announced its ticker symbol on the Nasdaq stock market will change from "CECE" to "CECO" at the open of market trading on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

CECO Environmental Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/CECO Environmental Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/CECO Environmental Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Todd Gleason, CECO's CEO commented, "Once the ticker symbol 'CECO' became available it was an obvious move for our company and shareholders. This is the perfect way to celebrate 25 years on Nasdaq."

No action is required from CECO shareholders relative to the ticker symbol change. CECO's ordinary shares will continue to be listed on Nasdaq and the CUSIP will remain unchanged.

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL

CECO Environmental is a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company, serving the broad landscape of industrial air, industrial water and energy transition markets globally providing innovative solutions and application expertise. CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect people, the environment and industrial equipment. CECO solutions improve air and water quality, optimize emissions management, and increase the energy efficiency for highly engineered applications in power generation, midstream and downstream hydrocarbon processing and transport, electric vehicle production, polysilicon fabrication, semiconductor and electronics, battery production and recycling, specialty metals and steel production, beverage can, and water/wastewater treatment and a wide range of other industrial end markets. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'CECE' until Nov. 7, 2022, on which day the ticker will become 'CECO.' Incorporated in 1966, CECO's global headquarters is in Dallas, Texas. For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

