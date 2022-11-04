CDPQ supports KKR's acquisition and the energy transition plan of French-based Albioma SA

Inaugural transaction for CDPQ's $10-billion transition envelope dedicated to the decarbonization of the heaviest-emitting sectors

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -Global investment group CDPQ announced today that it has provided part of the EUR 485 million (approximately CAD 650 million) acquisition financing to support the friendly tender offer launched by KKR & Co. (NYSE: KKR), a leading global investment firm, to acquire 100% of Albioma SA, a French independent renewable energy producer. CDPQ is the main lender in the transaction, alongside other commercial lenders and banks.

Albioma SA operates over 1 GW of installed capacity around the world, through thermal, solar and geothermal power assets, mainly in French metropolitan and overseas territories. As part of its strategy to support the energy transition, the company aims to end coal use by 2025 by pursuing the conversion of its coal fired power plants into primarily residual biomass power plants and generate 100% of its electricity from renewable energy by 2030.

"Albioma SA provides essential infrastructure that delivers renewable energy in French overseas territories and the company has taken deliberate action to convert its operational thermal plants away from coal. With this investment, we take a step forward in tackling the complex challenge of decarbonizing heavy-emitting sectors while supporting a longstanding partner, KKR, expand their commitment to accelerating the energy transition," said Marc Cormier, Executive Vice-President and Head of Fixed Income at CDPQ.

"This first transaction as part of our transition envelope represents how long-term capital can support the path towards a more sustainable economy. This investment demonstrates CDPQ's climate strategy at work across multiple investment approaches to decarbonize the real economy and accelerate the energy transition," said Marc-André Blanchard, Executive Vice-President and Head of CDPQ Global and Global Head of Sustainability.

In order to meet CDPQ's transition envelope criteria, a clear and robust decarbonization plan aligned with the Paris Agreement goals was required and reviewed by an independent expert. Albioma's conversion plan to convert its thermal plants towards 100% biomass fuel sources is underway, demonstrating the company's commitment to the energy transition.

