AMETEK Appoints Lori Kieklak Vice President and General Manager, Power Systems and Instruments Division

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced the appointment of Lori Kieklak as Vice President and General Manager, Power Systems and Instruments division. Ms. Kieklak previously served as Divisional Vice President and Business Unit Manager for the Dynamic Fluid Solutions business within AMETEK's Advanced Motion Solutions division.

"I am pleased to announce Lori's promotion to Vice President and General Manager," commented David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Lori's broad global commercial experience and strong operational background coupled with her proven ability to drive strategic growth make her well suited to take on this important leadership role for our Power Systems and Instruments division."

Before joining AMETEK in 2019, Lori served as Vice President and General Manager, Keithley Instruments. Prior to this, she served as President, Hydraulics Group Americas for Eaton and held leadership positions of increasing responsibility at General Electric.

Ms. Kieklak holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Pennsylvania State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Pittsburgh, Katz School of Business.

AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with 2021 sales of $5.5 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500.

