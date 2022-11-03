HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCS Software (PCS), the leading all-in-one, AI transportation management platform for shippers, carriers, brokers and 3PL, announced that Sapphire Gas Solutions (Sapphire) has selected PCS Software for their Shipper TMS (transportation management system) Platform. Sapphire, an industry leader in mobile LNG and CNG service across the United States with over 60 years of experience in natural gas service and transportation, is now using the PCS Shipper TMS to manage planning, dispatch, tendering, and carrier payments for shipments through its private fleet and contract carriers.

PCS Software Delivers Automated Dispatching And Invoicing To Sapphire Gas Solutions

PCS Shipper TMS is a cloud-based platform that automates and optimizes inbound and outbound freight across all transportation modes with automated rating, routing, tendering, carrier management, and scheduling. Moving to the PCS platform will enable Sapphire to automate processes from dispatch to invoicing and freight audit, increasing driver utilization, reducing freight spend and accelerating cash flow.

"PCS is excited to welcome Sapphire Gas Solutions to the PCS family and help them to optimize shipment routing and fleet and driver utilization," said Chris Poelma, CEO of PCS. "Our partnership will support Sapphire in reducing freight costs and providing a scalable technology platform for future growth."

Sapphire selected the PCS Shipper TMS following a comprehensive market review process. "The PCS Shipper TMS Platform allows us to bring data from our current manual processes into an automated system to drive efficiency and data integrity," said Pat De Ville, Sapphire's Executive Vice President, Energy Management. "As we adopt the PCS platform across our Energy Management and Field Services divisions, we will have better visibility and insight into our freight and logistics, allowing us to better serve our customers."

About PCS Software

PCS Software is an AI transportation management platform leader driving disruptive innovation for mid to large-sized enterprise shippers, carriers, and brokers in the United States and Canada. Cloud-based, API-integrated, PCS Software automates the entire transportation logistics operation via a single, comprehensive solution. Accessible via the web or the companion mobile app, the PCS platform delivers powerful functionality to manage rate and route optimization, mode selection, dispatch/tendering, carrier and fleet management, safety & compliance, freight yard management, settlement/accounting, and more. For more information, please visit www.PCSSoft.com .

About Sapphire Gas Solutions

Sapphire Gas Solutions is a premier energy management company that provides compressed natural gas, renewable natural gas, and liquefied natural gas solutions to industrial, utility, manufacturing, and other end-use applications across the United States.

