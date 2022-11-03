Leaf Space Completes Two Months of Successful Ground Support for AST SpaceMobile's BlueWalker 3 Satellite On-Orbit

Leading GSaaS provider expands portfolio of supported satellite sizes

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Space, a leading provider of ground segment as-a-service (GSaaS) solutions, announced today that it has successfully completed two months of ground operations in support of AST SpaceMobile Inc.'s BlueWalker 3 satellite. BlueWalker 3 is AST SpaceMobile's prototype satellite designed to deliver space-based cellular broadband directly to unmodified mobile devices.

Leaf Space worked with AST SpaceMobile for several months prior to the launch to ensure satellite radio and ground station compatibility and integration, successful mission communication simulations, and regulatory compliance across Leaf Space's global ground stations network. BlueWalker 3 launched on Sept. 10, 2022, from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Signal was successfully acquired and locked in during the first pass of the mission, shortly after deployment from the launch vehicle.

BlueWalker 3 is Leaf Space's largest satellite serviced to date, expanding the company's portfolio of supported missions, which now includes PocketQubes, CubeSats, SmallSats, and large satellites.

Leaf Space has assisted the AST SpaceMobile operations team with global ground station network communications, with nine stations enabled for this mission.

"We are thrilled to share the results of our first two months supporting AST SpaceMobile's BlueWalker 3 satellite on-orbit," said Jai Dialani, Managing Director of Leaf Space. "Our global network and leading GSaaS services are performing to their fullest potential, and we are very excited to continue working with AST SpaceMobile to support their mission of connecting the unconnected."

About Leaf Space

Leaf Space operates a fully owned, globally distributed network of ground stations, empowering satellite operators to communicate with their spacecraft in the most flexible way. Leaf Space enables TT&C and payload data transmissions via a simple user interface, a proprietary autonomous scheduling software, and network global coverage. Founded in 2014, Leaf Space currently supports more than 60 satellites in LEO – we'd love your spacecraft to be the next! For more information, please visit: leaf.space.

