Intermedia Named "Leader" in 2022 Frost Radar UCaaS North American Market Report

Frost & Sullivan's authoritative guide to UCaaS provider performance recognizes Intermedia for continuous market growth, product innovation, and compelling, partner-first go-to-market strategy

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications , a leading provider of cloud communications and collaboration solutions to businesses and the partners that serve them, today announced it has been named a Frost Radar Leader in the 2022 Frost Radar™ UCaaS North American Market Report from Frost & Sullivan. Frost Radar is an annual North American hosted IP telephony and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) report that delivers analysis of 30 top providers on their growth and innovation leadership, notable accomplishments in the past year, and prospects for success based on their technology development roadmaps and effective go-to-market strategies.

"Intermedia maintains its leadership position in the UCaaS market due to a number of compelling factors," said Elka Popova, vice president and senior fellow, Digital Transformation, Frost & Sullivan. "Having a fully integrated, wholly owned UCaaS and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform enables Intermedia to deliver a truly seamless employee collaboration and customer care experience. In addition, its highly differentiated CORETM (Customer Ownership Reseller) partner model allows the channel community to resell Intermedia solutions as their own, set their own price points, and maintain ownership of their customer relationships." Ms. Popova concluded, "Intermedia's focus on product innovation and ease of use, its comprehensive suite of hybrid and remote work-ready solutions, and its uniquely efficient partner-first go-to-market strategy make Intermedia an outstanding UCaaS choice for businesses and partners alike."

The 2022 Frost Radar UCaaS report highlights a number of key strengths for Intermedia, including:

Intermedia Unite ® offers a full-stack UCaaS solution that features an enterprise-grade PBX that is fully integrated with video/web meetings, team collaboration, and a unique blend of file sync, share, and backup—all accessible through mobile and desktop applications.

Delivers a wholly owned CcaaS solution that is built to stand alone or easily layer on omni-channel functionality for both small and large teams. When purchased with Unite, users receive a single application for unified communications and contact center.

Offers continued solution enhancements via partnerships, acquisitions, and internal development and provides a deeply integrated user experience across all devices and communications modalities enabled by its end-to-end ownership of unified communications, collaboration, and contact center applications. Users take advantage of a simplified solution administration via a single, secure interface for adding and managing users, and services.

Continuous innovation including a recent announcement on Interaction Analytics, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve customer satisfaction by making it easier for supervisors to ensure that frontline employees are meeting customer expectations and by providing sentiment analysis to easily search and evaluate voice conversations.

Continues to invest in differentiated and compelling partner-first programs and capabilities to effectively serve a wide spectrum of partners, from agents to white-label resellers, propelling the company's strong growth in recent years.

Reports a roster of over 7,200 active channel partners, including VARs, MSPs, distributors, and telco carriers that contribute to broaden Intermedia's customer reach and accelerate growth.

Forges strategic partnerships, including a notable one with NEC that enables Intermedia to tap into NEC's large dealer channel and 80+ million-user installed customer base, boosting customer acquisition domestically and providing additional international exposure.

"As flexible 'work from anywhere' environments continue to grow and thrive, companies are increasing their investments in reliable, secure, state-of-the-art communications and collaboration tools that enhance mobility and productivity, while also seamlessly integrating with existing business applications," said Jonathan McCormick, chief operating officer and chief revenue officer at Intermedia. "Our focus on product innovation, ease of use, reliability, and best-in-class support has allowed Intermedia to significantly grow our partner and customer bases over the past several years. We are honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for these efforts, and we intend to continue to grow our position as the choice for communications, collaboration, and customer care solutions that enable better business to happen from anywhere."

Results are based on the 2022 Frost Radar UCaaS report from Frost & Sullivan. For more information, please view a complimentary copy of the report.

About Intermedia Cloud Communications, Inc.

Intermedia is the cloud communications company that helps over 130,000 businesses connect better – through voice, video conferencing, chat, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more – from wherever, whenever. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of communications and collaboration solutions – all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, one intuitive point of administrative control, and six-years-running J.D. Power-certified 24/7 technical support, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free Experience™.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,200 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models.

Intermedia is also proud to be the exclusive cloud communications platform provider for NEC, a leader in global market share for unified communications with an estimated 80+ million business phone users worldwide.

For more information about Intermedia, visit www.intermedia.com .

