Collibra Recognizes Partner Success with 2022 Partner of the Year Awards

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra , the Data Intelligence company, today announced the winners of the Collibra Partner of the Year Awards. Presented at Data Citizens '22 , the awards recognize the world's leading technology and services organizations for their commitment to joint customer success, expertise in Collibra's solutions, and strong track record of delivering value for customers throughout their digital transformation journeys.

Collibra Logo (PRNewsFoto/Collibra) (PRNewswire)

Winners of the Collibra Partner of the Year Awards include:

Global Partner of the Year : Accenture

Global Systems Integrator of the Year : Deloitte

Global Cloud Partner of the Year : Google Cloud

Global Technology Partner of the Yea r: Snowflake r:

Regional Systems Integrator of the Year, North America : First San Francisco Partners

Regional Systems Integrator of the Year, EMEA : Kubrick

Regional Systems Integrator of the Year, APAC : Billigence

Rising Star Partner of the Year: Matillion

"It's an honor to congratulate Collibra's Partner of the Year Award winners for their continued commitment to solving customer challenges and delivering business value as part of the Collibra ecosystem," said Lamia Megdiche, SVP, Partners & Alliances for Collibra. "Our strong partner program delivers cutting-edge solutions through the combined efforts of our people and technology. I'm looking forward to continuing these close partnerships through our next phase of growth."

The Collibra Partner Program offers fully integrated solutions to customers, making it easier for them to discover, access, collaborate, trust and execute on data-driven insights. Through prescriptive certification, programmatic coaching and account management, the program provides partners with dedicated resources and unparalleled access and support to make joint customers more successful.

Visit the Collibra Partner Program for more information.

About Data Citizens

Data Citizens is the industry's go-to event for all things data intelligence. This year, it features 45+ customer and Collibra-led sessions, an extensive ecosystem of top data intelligence leaders and partners including Google, Amazon, and Snowflake, and multiple workshops and networking events. Learn more about Data Citizens '22.

About Collibra

Since 2008, Collibra has been uniting organizations by delivering trusted data for every use, for every user, and across every source. Our Data Intelligence Cloud brings flexible governance, continuous quality and built-in privacy to all types of data. The Global 2000 relies on Collibra to create the critical alignment that accelerates workflows and delivers better results faster. We have a diverse global footprint, with offices in the U.S., Belgium, Australia, Czech Republic, France, Poland and the U.K. To learn more, visit collibra.com , follow @Collibra on Twitter or follow us on LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Collibra