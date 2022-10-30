In Anticipation of the 2022 Global Wellness Summit, Blue Zones Center Announces its Flagship Well-Being and Medical Facility

The first in the world built on the research, principles and standards of Blue Zones, the premier organization dedicated to unlocking the secrets of the world's healthiest and longest-living people.

The Global Wellness Summit is the most prestigious conference that attracts companies and leaders who are part of the $4.4 trillion business of wellness worldwide, expected to reach $7 trillion by 2025.

The Growing Global Wellness Economy

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Zones Center announces its first international flagship location in Miami, Fl. This 220,000 square foot Blue Zones Center ushers in a new era of 21st century longevity medicine, inspired by Blue Zones' remarkable Power 9 research that has identified the lifestyle habits of the world's healthiest, longest-lived people.

The Blue Zones Center , the very first of its kind in the world, is the newest and most advanced healthcare/hospitality hub where leading medical care, predictive diagnostics, and preventive medicine come together to optimize disease management outcomes and inspire advanced patient well-being and longevity.

Combining Blue Zones ancient wisdom and learnings with 21st century technology. The Health Zone™ provides a new healthcare model that isn't dependent on illness, but derives the bulk of its patient acquisition through well-being.

Stephen Watson, Co-Founder of the Blue Zones Center for well-being is spearheading the project at The Legacy Hotel and Residences—a mixed-use tower that combines lifestyle, hospitality, and longevity in Miami Worldcenter.

"Imagine having one location that combines world leaders in longevity and lifestyle medicine, combining 360-degree well-being transformation with the latest innovations in predictive, preventive, longevity medicine where personalized care, preventive medicine, and rejuvenation treatments all co-exist in one," said Watson.

Blue Zones Center is really 9 well-being centers in one:

The Movement Center for Orthopedic Sports Medicine

The Nof1 Center of Lifestyle Medicine and Health Benchmarking

The Center for Early Diagnosis, Precision and Longevity Medicine

The Center for Visible Health and Vitality

The Center for Performance and Functional Fitness

The Downshift Center for Behavioral health and Mindfulness

The Center for Specialized Medicine

The Center for Eyes, Ears, Nose and Throat

The Center for Longevity Research

Blue Zones Center Nof1-Lifestyle Medicine Center

Wellbeing, driven by assessments and advocates. As the body of research in longevity science grows and advances, we analyze effectiveness and curate the best services to improve self-healing. Advanced regenerative medicine brings cutting edge treatments to reverse the negative effects of aging, working hand-in-hand with our Lifestyle Foundational Medicine and therapeutic treatments to improve life and longevity. Here is where you are welcomed and the sport of aging begins. We take a deep dive into comprehensive data to generate a baseline report card of each user including health insights where we can recommend follow-up care lifestyle medicine recommendations products and services.

Blue Zones Center & Legacy Hotel & Residences

The Health Zone™ is fully integrated with The Hospitality Zone™

At the Legacy Hotel & Residences where Well-Being Rooms™ and Blue Zone Rooms™ are personalized for better patient care and outcomes. The Legacy Hotel & Residences will boast 219 hotel rooms and 310 luxury condo residences where glass elevators soar above a 40-foot lobby and a rooftop atrium is as breathtaking as the infinity-edge pool cantilevered 500 feet above the ground.

Here, residents and hotel guests alike will find a new level of luxury, comfort and well-being including a world-class spa, Sleep Restore Rooms™ and Post-Surgical Rooms™ that optimize mental and physical wellness, and award-winning chefs preparing exquisite meals that are as nutritious as they are delicious.

The Blue Zones Center will be located in the Miami Worldcenter in downtown Miami, Florida. A destination where health and luxury come together to create an unforgettable journey of transformation and lifelong well-being.

FEATURES: • Legacy Hotel & Residences

Global Wellness Institute (GWI) - Future of wellness real estate and communities

Susie Ellis, chairman and CEO of the Global Wellness Summit (GWS) and the Global Wellness Institute (GWI), contends that the Blue Zones lifestyle is part of a larger global trend that is seeing more people prioritizing health and wellness when choosing where to live.

"I'm excited about what's happening in Miami with The Blue Zones Center and think it will be an international flagship for how medical and wellness can be brought together in one place. Since Covid, we have witnessed a huge trend in terms of the medical and wellness communities working together to solve health issues, focusing on prevention over disease treatment. This is the beauty of the Blue Zones' philosophy and lifestyle - it's all about prevention, longevity and quality of life. I think the Blue Zones Center in Miami will be a beacon for more Blue Zones Centers around the world, encouraging more people to live in places that prioritize health and wellness," said Ellis.

Miami To Become "Authentically Healthy"

Last year America's top mayors passed a resolution encouraging cities around the country to adopt a proactive, systematic approach to health based on Blue Zones' widely accepted model of improving the well-being of communities.

Sidney Stolz, Chief Design and Experience Officer for Blue Zones added, "Before The Health Zone™ at the Blue Zones Center opens, you will see us on the ground in communities, making a positive impact through Blue Zones activation. Blue Zones Project is where we take the research of the world's longest-lived cultures into programs that transform well-being everywhere, including the new Blue Zones Center in downtown Miami," said Stoltz.

About Legacy Hotel & Residences

Downtown Miami's newest mixed-use tower, Legacy Hotel & Residences is a branded skyscraper by Royal Palm Companies developer Daniel Kodsi, in the heart of mega-project. The neo-futurism-inspired 13-story tower features 310 branded residences sitting atop a 219-room hotel, including ground-floor retail. The building will feature one-of-a-kind amenities including the city's first enclosed rooftop atrium occupying the top seven floors of the tower and featuring a members-only international business lounge; a dramatic cantilevered, Singapore-inspired pool (downtown's largest pool deck set on one acre); and a first-of-its-kind medical and wellness center. Legacy's MicroLUXE™ residences range from 350 square feet to 850 square feet with studios and two-bedroom units, offering the functionality of a micro-style home with the high-quality design and superior finishes of an elite condominium.Since the announcement , 100K square feet has been added to the space due to high demand.

About Royal Palm Companies

For over 40 years, Royal Palm Companies (RPC) has developed and managed the highest quality properties. RPC has built a reputation for excellence with over fifty completed projects, over 6,000 residences in its portfolio, and over $3.5 billion in managed real estate projects. The company is an industry leader that regularly surpasses expectations of the marketplace and its residents. For more information, please visit Royal Palm Companies .

About Dan Buettner at Blue Zones®

Dan Buettner is an explorer, National Geographic Fellow, award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author. After discovering the five "Blue Zones Hotspots" where people live the longest, healthiest lives, Buettner now works in partnership with municipal governments, large employers and health insurance companies to implement Blue Zones Projects in communities, workplaces, and universities. In his new book, "Blue Zones American Kitchen," Buettner shares recipes and lifestyle tips to make living 100 delicious and easy.

Learn More about Blue Zones

About The Global Wellness Summit

The Global Wellness Summit (GWS) is an organization that brings together leaders and visionaries to positively shape the future of the multi trillion-dollar global wellness economy. In addition to an annual conference held at a different location around the globe, GWS also hosts regular virtual gatherings, including Wellness Master Classes, Wellness Sector Spotlights and Investor "Reverse Pitch" events. The organization's annual Global Wellness Trends Report offers expert-based predictions on the future of wellness.

The next GWS will be held in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 31-November 3, 2022.

For more information about The Health Zone™ at Blue Zones Center /The Hospitality Zone™ at Blue Zones Center & Legacy Hotel & Residences, we invite you to speak with Stephen Watson, Managing Partner, Blue Zones Center.

