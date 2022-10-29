S&P Releases RLX's ESG Score Report: Ranked ahead of its Global Peers

BEIJING, Oct. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX), known for its RELX-branded e-vapor products, has recently received its S&P Global ESG score, resulting from the latest annual CSA (Corporate Sustainability Assessment), ranking ahead of global e-vapor peers.

RLX received impressive scores in business ethics, innovation management, supply chain management, human capital development and customer relationship management.

The S&P Global CSA is one of the largest extensive assessments of corporate sustainability practices globally. The assessment quantifies and scores various ESG management and performances of enterprises in order to fully reflect ESG management and information disclosure of enterprises.

RLX has always regarded ESG as part of the company's core competitiveness. Since its establishment, RLX has continued to make efforts in ESG. It has established an ESG committee at the board level to develop sustainability strategies, aiming to comprehensively improve its ESG performance and ensure the implementation of relevant initiatives.

Product responsibility, sustainable supply chain and addressing climate change were among RLX's ESG key issues in 2021. Since its inception, RLX has invested RMB 800 million in research and development. RLX has established its laboratory matrix consisting of eight labs for different purposes, and developed a "1+4" science research chain covering product quality, physiochemical research, toxicology research, long-term impact assessment and clinical research.

RLX is also committed to driving the sustainable development along the entire value chain. RLX regularly conducts ESG performance assessments on existing suppliers. It also conducts the third-party audit on selected suppliers based on the RELX Code of Conduct for Business Partners and the SA8000 Standard.

In the meantime, RLX advocates the concept of sustainable consumption, and encourages users to participate in the "Pods Reborn" recycling program to recycle used pods. The Pods Reborn recycling program has covered 188 cities across China by the end of June, 2022.

In April 2022, RLX also launched its net-zero emissions plan Aim for Zero to achieve carbon neutrality in its direct operations by 2033 and along the value chain by 2050.

Since 2021, RLX has started to disclose its environmental information on Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) including carbon emissions, climate change response strategies and climate change risk and opportunity assessments. CDP's environmental disclosure and scoring methodology is widely-recognized as the gold standard for corporate environmental transparency. In the future, RLX will share the progress and achievements on its decarbonization journey with investors and the global community on a regular basis.

About RLX Technology Inc.

RLX Technology Inc. is a leading branded e-vapor company in China. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology and product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products. RLX Technology Inc. sells its products through an integrated offline distribution and retail model tailored to China's e-vapor market.

