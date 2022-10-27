ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2022

TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services (ATM) and the provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), today reported its unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$188,626 million for 3Q22, up by 25% year-over-year (or up by 31% year-over-year on pro forma basis) and up by 18% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$17,465 million, up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$14,176 million in 3Q21 (or up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$13,256 million in 3Q21 on pro forma basis) and up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$15,988 million in 2Q22. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$4.03 (or US$0.268 per ADS), compared to NT$3.29 for 3Q21 (or NT$3.07 for 3Q21 on pro forma basis) and NT$3.69 for 2Q22. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$3.92 (or US$0.260 per ADS), compared to NT$3.20 for 3Q21 (or NT$2.99 for 3Q21 on pro forma basis) and NT$3.61 for 2Q22.

We are providing you with the unaudited pro forma financial information to assist you in your analysis of the financial aspects of our disposal of the China Sites in 4Q21. The unaudited pro forma financial information was based on our historical financial statements and historical financial statements of our China sites, given effect to the disposal as if it had occurred for the preceding three months and nine months ended 3Q21. For more details on our operations, please refer to "Supplemental Financial Information", "Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data", and "Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

3Q22 Results Highlights – Consolidated

Net revenues contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 43%, 8%, 48% and 1%, respectively, of the total net revenues of the quarter.

Cost of revenues was NT$150,654 million for the quarter, up from NT$126,051 million in 2Q22.

Gross margin decreased by 1.3 percentage points to 20.1% in 3Q22 from 21.4% in 2Q22.

Operating margin was 12.6% in 3Q22, compared to 12.8% in 2Q22.

In terms of non-operating items:

Income before tax was NT$23,615 million for 3Q22, compared to NT$21,136 million in 2Q22. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$5,046 million for the quarter, compared to NT$4,479 million in 2Q22.

In 3Q22, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$17,465 million , compared to NT$14,176 million in 3Q21 and NT$15,988 million in 2Q22.

Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,364,218,532, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 3Q22. Our 3Q22 basic earnings per share of NT$4.03 (or US$0.268 per ADS) were based on 4,330,471,737 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 3Q22. Our 3Q22 diluted earnings per share of NT$3.92 (or US$0.260 per ADS) were based on 4,373,878,048 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 3Q22.

3Q22 Results Highlights – ATM

Net revenues were NT$98,831 million , up by 10% year-over-year (or up by 19% year-over-year on pro forma basis) and up by 4% sequentially.

Cost of revenues was NT$69 ,999 million for the quarter, up by 4% sequentially.

Gross margin stayed flat, which was 29.2% in both 3Q22 and 2Q22.

Operating margin was 18.9% in both 3Q22 and 2Q22.

3Q22 Results Highlights – EMS

Net revenues were NT$90,665 million , up by 37% sequentially.

Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$81,467 million , up by 37% sequentially.

Gross margin increased by 0.1 percentage points to 10.1% in 3Q22 from 10.0% in 2Q22.

Operating margin was 5.7% in 3Q22, compared to 4.0% in 2Q22.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Capital expenditures in 3Q22 totaled US$400 million , of which US$197 million were used in packaging operations, US$134 million in testing operations, US$50 million in EMS operations and US$19 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$296,099 million as of September 30, 2022 .

Current ratio was 1.22 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.53 as of September 30, 2022 .

Total number of employees was 99,104 as of September 30, 2022 , compared to 97,800 as of June 30, 2022 .

Business Review

Customers

ATM Basis

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 45% of our total net revenues in 3Q22, compared to 46% in 2Q22. Two customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q22 individually.

Our top 10 customers contributed 59% of our total net revenues in both 3Q22 and 2Q22.

Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 33% of our total net revenues in 3Q22, compared to 30% in 2Q22.

EMS Basis

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 74% of our total net revenues in 3Q22, compared to 66% in 2Q22. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q22.

Our top 10 customers contributed 81% of our total net revenues in 3Q22, compared to 75% in 2Q22.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 29, 2022.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tel: +886.2.6636.5678

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Operations



Pro Forma Basis

3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 3Q21 EBITDA (NT$ million) 38,601 35,211 32,655 30,806

ATM Operations



Pro Forma Basis

3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 3Q21 Net Revenues (NT$ million) 98,831 94,998 90,092 83,321 Revenue by Application







Communication 53 % 52 % 51 % 53 % Computing 16 % 16 % 15 % 15 % Automotive, Consumer & Others 31 % 32 % 34 % 32 % Revenue by Type







Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP 42 % 43 % 36 % 39 % Wirebonding 34 % 35 % 39 % 37 % Others 7 % 6 % 8 % 7 % Testing 15 % 15 % 15 % 15 % Material 2 % 1 % 2 % 2 % Capacity & EBITDA







CapEx (US$ million)* 348 461 407 364 EBITDA (NT$ million) 31,657 30,940 28,588 26,739 Number of Wirebonders 25,887 25,876 29,943 25,723 Number of Testers 5,406 5,194 6,149 4,652

EMS Operations



3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 Net Revenues (NT$ million) 90,665 66,218 61,127 Revenue by Application





Communication 37 % 35 % 38 % Computing 9 % 13 % 10 % Consumer 36 % 28 % 33 % Industrial 11 % 15 % 12 % Automotive 6 % 8 % 5 % Others 1 % 1 % 2 % Capacity





CapEx (US$ million)* 50 53 60

*Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the nine months ended





Pro Forma Basis





Pro Forma Basis



Sep. 30 2022

Jun. 30 2022

Sep. 30 2021

Sep. 30 2021

Sep. 30 2022

Sep. 30 2021

Sep. 30 2021

Net revenues



























Packaging 80,541

78,394

73,996

68,287

227,318

197,178

181,548

Testing 14,942

13,760

13,416

12,353

41,285

36,222

33,212

EMS 90,660

66,213

61,116

61,116

218,036

157,947

157,947

Others 2,483

2,072

2,137

2,137

6,817

5,714

5,714

Total net revenues 188,626

160,439

150,665

143,893

493,456

397,061

378,421































Cost of revenues (150,654)

(126,051)

(119,881)

(114,642)

(392,625)

(319,586)

(304,832)

Gross profit 37,972

34,388

30,784

29,251

100,831

77,475

73,589































Operating expenses



























Research and development (6,262)

(5,795)

(5,495)

(5,272)

(17,419)

(15,340)

(14,699)

Selling, general and administrative (8,027)

(7,987)

(6,863)

(6,516)

(23,010)

(19,626)

(18,628)

Total operating expenses (14,289)

(13,782)

(12,358)

(11,788)

(40,429)

(34,966)

(33,327)

Operating income 23,683

20,606

18,426

17,463

60,402

42,509

40,262































Net non-operating income and expenses



























Interest expense - net (966)

(702)

(562)

(556)

(2,240)

(1,703)

(1,672)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) (2,818)

(1,301)

66

55

(5,223)

899

871

Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets and liabilities 2,878

1,543

(349)

(359)

5,827

(1,008)

(1,057)

Gain on equity-method investments 358

486

414

414

1,043

782

782

Others 480

504

479

412

1,605

1,520

1,308

Total non-operating income and expenses (68)

530

48

(34)

1,012

490

232

Income before tax 23,615

21,136

18,474

17,429

61,414

42,999

40,494































Income tax expense (5,046)

(4,479)

(3,630)

(3,505)

(12,803)

(8,729)

(8,440)

Income from operations and before non-controlling interests 18,569

16,657

14,844

13,924

48,611

34,270

32,054

Non-controlling interests (1,104)

(669)

(668)

(668)

(2,251)

(1,278)

(1,278)































Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent 17,465

15,988

14,176

13,256

46,360

32,992

30,776































Per share data:



























Earnings per share



























– Basic NT$4.03

NT$3.69

NT$3.29

NT$3.07

NT$10.74

NT$7.66

NT$7.14

– Diluted NT$3.92

NT$3.61

NT$3.20

NT$2.99

NT$10.34

NT$7.43

NT$6.92































Earnings per equivalent ADS



























– Basic US$0.268

US$0.253

US$0.236

US$0.221

US$0.739

US$0.546

US$0.509

– Diluted US$0.260

US$0.247

US$0.230

US$0.215

US$0.711

US$0.530

US$0.494































Number of weighted average shares used in diluted EPS calculation (in thousands) 4,373,878

4,375,107

4,370,715

4,370,715

4,368,634

4,370,312

4,370,312































FX (NTD/USD) 30.10

29.26

27.79

27.79

29.07

28.04

28.04



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the nine months ended





Pro Forma Basis





Pro Forma Basis



Sep. 30 2022

Jun. 30 2022

Sep. 30 2021

Sep. 30 2021

Sep. 30 2022

Sep. 30 2021

Sep. 30 2021

Net revenues



























Packaging 82,090

79,894

75,221

69,512

231,905

202,702

187,072

Testing 14,941

13,760

13,416

12,354

41,284

36,224

33,214

Direct Material 1,765

1,288

1,429

1,429

4,532

3,845

3,845

Others 35

56

26

26

133

76

76

Total net revenues 98,831

94,998

90,092

83,321

277,854

242,847

224,207































Cost of revenues (69,999)

(67,230)

(65,378)

(60,140)

(198,154)

(179,916)

(165,162)

Gross profit 28,832

27,768

24,714

23,181

79,700

62,931

59,045































Operating expenses



























Research and development (4,901)

(4,455)

(4,254)

(4,032)

(13,491)

(11,780)

(11,138)

Selling, general and administrative (5,268)

(5,318)

(4,829)

(4,482)

(15,540)

(13,775)

(12,777)

Total operating expenses (10,169)

(9,773)

(9,083)

(8,514)

(29,031)

(25,555)

(23,915)

Operating income 18,663

17,995

15,631

14,667

50,669

37,376

35,130

































ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Sep. 30 2022

Jun. 30 2022

Sep. 30 2021

Sep. 30 2022

Sep. 30 2021























Net revenues 90,665

66,218

61,127

218,049

157,974























Cost of revenues (81,467)

(59,568)

(55,244)

(196,821)

(143,604)

Gross profit 9,198

6,650

5,883

21,228

14,370























Operating expenses



















Research and development (1,392)

(1,380)

(1,270)

(4,021)

(3,641)

Selling, general and administrative (2,676)

(2,603)

(1,955)

(7,210)

(5,622)

Total operating expenses (4,068)

(3,983)

(3,225)

(11,231)

(9,263)

Operating income 5,130

2,667

2,658

9,997

5,107

























ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)







As of Sep. 30, 2022



As of Jun. 30, 2022 Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents



52,358



72,846 Financial assets – current



9,667



6,136 Notes and accounts receivable



140,178



116,617 Inventories



101,287



94,661 Others



29,239



28,503 Total current assets



332,729



318,763













Financial assets – non-current & Investments – equity method



22,926



22,356 Property, plant and equipment



264,508



254,784 Right-of-use assets



11,822



10,853 Intangible assets



73,590



74,300 Others



32,254



32,023 Total assets



737,829



713,079













Current liabilities











Short-term borrowings



78,056



60,722 Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of long-term borrowings



8,157



11,835 Notes and accounts payable



104,286



86,534 Others



83,248



111,136 Total current liabilities



273,747



270,227













Bonds payable



40,534



40,923 Long-term borrowings[2]



89,273



97,367 Other liabilities



28,625



26,251 Total liabilities



432,179



434,768













Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent



288,361



263,039 Non-controlling interests



17,289



15,272 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



737,829



713,079



























Current Ratio



1.22



1.18 Net Debt to Equity Ratio



0.53



0.50

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)





For the three months ended

For the nine months ended





Sep. 30

Jun. 30

Sep. 30

Sep. 30

Sep. 30



2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities





















Profit before income tax

23,615

21,136

18,474

61,414

42,999

Depreciation & amortization

13,947

13,749

13,864

41,199

40,454

Other operating activities items

(18,944)

(19,858)

(17,505)

(41,788)

(34,638)

Net cash generated from operating activities

18,618

15,027

14,833

60,825

48,815

Cash Flows from Investing Activities





















Net payments for property, plant and equipment

(17,219)

(17,292)

(20,294)

(51,693)

(52,787)

Other investment activities items

288

(245)

(139)

(710)

(1,603)

Net cash used in investing activities

(16,931)

(17,537)

(20,433)

(52,403)

(54,390)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities





















Total net proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings and bonds

1,111

(8,980)

25,319

(13,179)

28,279

Dividends paid

(29,991)

-

(18,083)

(29,991)

(18,083)

Other financing activities items

(228)

(893)

(854)

(1,390)

(263)

Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities

(29,108)

(9,873)

6,382

(44,560)

9,933

Foreign currency exchange effect

6,933

803

(350)

12,423

(2,477)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(20,488)

(11,580)

432

(23,715)

1,881

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

72,846

84,426

52,987

76,073

51,538

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

52,358

72,846

53,419

52,358

53,419











































[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period. [2] Long-term borrowings include long-term loans and bills payable.

