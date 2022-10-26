Haystack's New Mobile App Unites Employees in the Office and The Field

Haystack's Android, iOS, and mobile web apps deliver the same employee experience across the entire organization, no matter where employees work

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haystack , the modern intranet company rethinking the employee experience, today announced the availability of its new mobile application on Android, iOS, and the mobile web. The mobile app was created to simplify the sharing of company knowledge no matter where staff are located, connecting all employees within an organization to the people, information, and resources they need to thrive.

Unlike many mobile workplace apps, which are often poor substitutes for the full browser-based experience, the Haystack mobile app was built from the ground up to provide a consumer-grade experience for all employees within an organization. The app combines lightning-fast search, intuitive controls, playful experiences, and tasteful social features that foster authentic employee connections and engagement, even across distances. Additionally, Haystack offers no-code customization so businesses can personalize the app logo and interface to reflect their own branding making the mobile experience uniquely theirs.

"Work is no longer a place, so we designed the Haystack mobile app to provide an easily accessible communication and information hub for employees, wherever they happen to be located," said Cameron Lindsay, Haystack Co-founder and CEO. "We're committed to building human connection and culture within organizations, as those are essential to staff wellbeing, performance, retention and ultimately, organizational success. Our team understands the unique challenges in fostering these elements among staff who don't have access to a desktop or operate in the field. Whether your company is hybrid, remote, or something in between, Haystack offers equal access to the crucial information teams need to perform their job."

Brands such as BuzzFeed, Chime, Novo, and Everbridge use Haystack to unify the employee experience from onboarding to HR to documentation to internal communications, creating a collaborative and inclusive working environment. The platform features universal search capabilities and deep enterprise integrations with existing digital workplace tools such as Slack, Workday, Atlassian's Confluence, Google Workspace, and Microsoft 365.

Haystack recently introduced a series of product innovations to transform the world of work. In August, the company released Haystack Connect , which leverages first-party employee-profile data to intelligently pair team members, cultivating deeper workplace connections and facilitating mentor-mentee relationships that support employee retention and growth. Earlier this year, Haystack introduced Secure Delivery , which keeps confidential internal communications internal and protects employees from accidentally sharing sensitive company information. The company also recently integrated with GIPHY, giving employees the ability to breathe extra life and humor into their posts and comments published in Haystack.

The mobile app is available for download on iOS and Android . Learn more at https://www.haystackteam.com/more/mobile-app .

Haystack is the modern intranet company rethinking the employee experience. Mid-market and large enterprises rely on Haystack for secure internal communications, to share organizational knowledge, and to build community. Haystack was founded in 2019 by a founding team spanning Google, Snap, Cornerstone OnDemand, and PayPal. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles and backed by leading investors such as Greycroft, Coatue Management, Twitter co-founder Biz Stone, Adobe's Scott Belsky, Riot Games co-founder Marc Merrill, and BoxGroup. Learn more at https://www.haystackteam.com and contact us at https://www.haystackteam.com/demo-request .

