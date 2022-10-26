First Bancorp Reports Third Quarter Results

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp (the "Company") (NASDAQ: FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, announced today net income of $37.9 million, or $1.06 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $36.6 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share for the three months ended June 30, 2022 ("linked quarter") and $27.6 million, or $0.97 per diluted common share, recorded in the third quarter of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company recorded net income of $108.5 million, or $3.04 per diluted common share, compared to $85.1 million, or $2.99 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
On June 21, 2022, the Company announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire GrandSouth Bancorporation ("GrandSouth"), headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, in an all-stock transaction. The Company has received regulatory approvals for the transaction. Approval by GrandSouth's shareholders remains pending. The acquisition is expected to close early in January 2023. GrandSouth operates eight branches throughout South Carolina and currently has $1.3 billion in total assets, $995.1 million in loans, and $1.1 billion in deposits.
Richard H. Moore, CEO and Chairman of the Company, stated, "First Bank had another very solid quarter with increased core earnings. We had strong loan growth, our net interest margin expanded, and we continue to control expenses. We are glad to have received all regulatory approvals for our combination with GrandSouth and anticipate closing the transaction in January with system conversion in March 2023."
Third Quarter 2022 Highlights
- Tax equivalent net interest margin increased 22 basis points to 3.40% for the quarter as compared to the second quarter of 2022.
- Loans yields increased to 4.49%, up 25 basis points from the linked quarter related to market rate increases and improved pricing on new loans.
- Cost of funds has remained low at 0.12% for the quarter.
- Annualized return on average assets of 1.42% and annualized return on average common equity of 13.84% reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
- Annualized loan growth for the quarter was 17.9% with total loans in excess of $6.5 billion.
- Credit quality continues to be strong with decreases in nonperforming assets ("NPA") for the third straight quarter. The NPA to total assets ratio declined to 0.39% as of September 30, 2022 from 0.48% for the comparable period of 2021.
- Capital remains strong with a total common equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.78% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.86% as of September 30, 2022.
- Quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share declared, a 10% increase over the dividend rate in the comparable quarter of 2021.
The following discussions and comparisons to the prior year financial periods presented are impacted by the Company's acquisition of Select Bancorp, Inc. ("Select") completed in the fourth quarter of 2021 which contributed $1.3 billion in loans and $1.6 billion in deposits as of the acquisition date.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $85.3 million, a 45.7% increase from the $58.6 million recorded in the third quarter of 2021 and a 9.0% increase from the linked quarter. The increase in net interest income from the prior year period was due in large part to higher earning assets related to both organic growth and the Select acquisition. Average interest-earning assets for the third quarter of 2022 increased 29.6% from the comparable period of the prior year, with growth in both loans and investment securities.
Also contributing to the increase in net interest income year-over-year was the higher net interest margin ("NIM"). The Company's tax-equivalent NIM (calculated by dividing tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets) for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.40%, compared to 3.18% for the linked quarter and 3.03% for the third quarter of 2021. The higher NIM for each period was driven by the increase in market interest rates as the Federal Reserve's monetary policies resulted in a 300 basis point rise in short-term rates between March and September 2022. Loan yields increased from 4.19% for the third quarter of 2021 to 4.49% for the current period. Partially offsetting the rise in rates was lower fees from PPP loans which are included in interest income and which declined to $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $2.1 million for the prior year period. The Company has been able to maintain a low cost of funds at 0.12% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, essentially unchanged from the prior year.
Allowance for Credit Losses, Provisions for Credit Losses, and Asset Quality
For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company recorded $5.1 million in provision for credit losses. This is compared to no provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2022 and a release of provisions of $(1.4) million for the third quarter of 2021. Fluctuations each period are based on loan growth during the period, changes in the levels of nonperforming loans, economic forecasts impacting loss drivers, and other assumptions and inputs to the CECL model.
Also during the third quarter of 2022, the Company recorded $0.3 million in provision for unfunded commitments, compared to no provision for unfunded commitments for the linked quarter and a provision of $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. The reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $12.3 million at September 30, 2022 and is included in the line item "Other Liabilities".
Asset quality remains strong with annualized net loan charge-offs of 0.04% for the third quarter of 2022. Total NPAs amounted to $40.7 million at September 30, 2022, or 0.39% of total assets, down from $41.1 million at the end of the linked quarter, and $40.7 million, or 0.48% of total assets, at September 30, 2021.
Noninterest Income
Total noninterest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $16.9 million, a 2.4% increase from the $16.5 million recorded for the third quarter of 2021 and a 2.0% decrease from the linked quarter. The primary factors driving fluctuations among the periods presented were as follows:
- Increases in "Service charges on deposit accounts" in the third quarter compared to the linked quarter and the prior year period were driven by the Select acquisition and related increases in the number of new customers and transaction accounts, combined with continued organic growth in transaction accounts.
- Fluctuations in "Other service charges, commission and fees" were related to higher volumes of activity in each period offset by lower interchange fees effective in July 2022 as a result of the Durbin Amendment limitations.
- Fees from presold mortgages amounted to $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 17.2% from the linked quarter, and a decrease of 82.1% from the $2.1 million recorded in the third quarter of 2021. Mortgage loan refinancing and origination volumes have declined significantly due to increases in mortgage interest rates.
- Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products amounted to $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 20.9% as compared to the linked quarter and a 16.1% increase from the third quarter of 2021 driven by higher volume of transactions.
- SBA consulting fees declined $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the prior year as a direct result of lower PPP-related revenue.
- SBA loan sale gains amounted to $0.5 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $0.8 million for the linked quarter and $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was related to the fluctuations in the timing of sales and the volume of originated loans available to be sold in each period.
- Other gains amounted to $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $6.0 million for the first nine months of 2022, primarily related to death benefits realized on bank-owned life insurance policies. Also included in other gains for the third quarter of 2022 was a settlement of prior year cash letter processing differences.
Noninterest Expenses
Noninterest expenses amounted to $48.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $49.4 million for the linked quarter and $40.8 million for the third quarter of 2021. The 19.3% increase in noninterest expenses from the prior year period was driven by higher operating expenses, including additional locations and personnel, resulting from the Select acquisition. The reduction in employee benefits from the linked quarter was driven by fluctuations in the timing and volume of claims paid under our self-insured health insurance plan.
Balance Sheet and Capital
Total assets at September 30, 2022 amounted to $10.5 billion, a 23.9% increase from a year earlier. The year to date growth was driven by a combination of organic loan and deposit growth earlier in the year, as well as the acquisition of Select.
Total investment securities increased $209.4 million from September 30, 2021 to total $2.9 billion at September 30, 2022, as the Company invested cash from higher levels of deposits realized in 2021. The decline in investment securities from the linked quarter is due in large part to the utilization of cash flows from investments to fund loan growth. Also contributing to the decline was the increase in unrealized losses on available for sale securities which totaled $464.6 million at quarter end.
Total loans amounted to $6.5 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $1.7 billion, or 34.0%, from September 30, 2021, due in large part to the Select acquisition. Organic loan growth for the third quarter of 2022 amounted to $282.1 million, an annualized growth rate of 18.1%, and totaled $443.6 million year to date for 2022, a 9.7% annualized growth rate.
Total deposits amounted to $9.2 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $1.8 billion, or 24.2%, from September 30, 2021. While deposits have continued to grow for the year to date period, the third quarter of 2022 realized a decline in total deposits of $130.5 million as market rates for deposits have become more competitive and customer behaviors may be shifting from activity experienced during the pandemic.
The Company remains well-capitalized by all regulatory standards, with an estimated Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio at September 30, 2022 of 14.86% compared to 14.77% reported at September 30, 2021. The Company's tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 5.98% at September 30, 2022, a decrease of 236 basis points from a year earlier, with the decline driven by the higher unrealized loss on available for sale securities included in equity.
First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of $10.5 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 108 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders - for more information on First Bank's SBA lending capabilities, please visit www.firstbanksba.com. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."
Caution about Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other words or phrases concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. Factors that could influence the accuracy of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial success or changing strategies of the Company's customers, the Company's level of success in integrating acquisitions, actions of government regulators, the level of market interest rates, and general economic conditions. For additional information about the factors that could affect the matters discussed in this paragraph, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. The Company is also not responsible for changes made to this press release by wire services, internet services or other media.
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
($ in thousands except per share data - unaudited)
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 72,239
65,077
50,957
$ 201,518
154,325
Interest on investment securities
14,565
14,489
9,069
43,312
23,568
Other interest income
1,486
881
528
3,016
1,809
Total interest income
88,290
80,447
60,554
247,846
179,702
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
1,848
1,585
1,626
5,204
6,013
Interest on borrowings
1,108
592
375
2,160
1,139
Total interest expense
2,956
2,177
2,001
7,364
7,152
Net interest income
85,334
78,270
58,553
240,482
172,550
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
5,100
—
(1,400)
8,600
(1,400)
Provision for (reversal of) unfunded commitments
300
—
1,049
(1,200)
2,988
Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses
5,400
—
(351)
7,400
1,588
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
79,934
78,270
58,904
233,082
170,962
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
4,166
3,700
3,209
11,407
8,766
Other service charges, commissions, and fees
6,312
7,882
6,464
21,200
18,482
Fees from presold mortgage loans
376
454
2,096
1,951
8,914
Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products
1,391
1,151
1,198
3,487
5,854
SBA consulting fees
479
704
1,128
1,963
6,079
SBA loan sale gains
479
841
1,655
4,581
6,981
Bank-owned life insurance income
962
942
711
2,880
1,945
Other gains, net
2,747
1,590
50
5,958
1,533
Total noninterest income
16,912
17,264
16,511
53,427
58,554
Noninterest expenses
Salaries expense
24,416
23,799
20,651
71,669
61,969
Employee benefit expense
4,156
6,310
4,447
16,044
13,105
Occupancy and equipment related expense
4,847
4,636
3,743
14,171
11,413
Merger and acquisition expenses
548
737
254
4,769
665
Intangibles amortization expense
889
953
695
2,859
2,437
Foreclosed property net (gains) losses
—
(292)
23
(372)
7
Other operating expenses
13,844
13,255
11,004
40,423
32,271
Total noninterest expenses
48,700
49,398
40,817
149,563
121,867
Income before income taxes
48,146
46,136
34,598
136,946
107,649
Income tax expense
10,197
9,551
6,955
28,443
22,527
Net income
$ 37,949
36,585
27,643
$ 108,503
85,122
Earnings per common share - diluted
$ 1.06
1.03
0.97
$ 3.04
2.99
ADDITIONAL INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION
Net interest income, as reported
$ 85,334
78,270
58,553
$ 240,482
172,550
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)
692
669
576
2,058
1,536
Net interest income, tax-equivalent
$ 86,026
78,939
59,129
242,540
174,086
(1) This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
($ in thousands)
At September 30,
(unaudited)
At June 30,
(unaudited)
At December 31,
(audited)
At September 30,
(unaudited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 83,050
85,139
128,228
80,090
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
186,465
348,964
332,934
314,103
Total cash and cash equivalents
269,515
434,103
461,162
394,193
Investment securities
2,882,408
3,079,034
3,144,239
2,672,968
Presold mortgages in process of settlement
3,233
4,655
19,257
16,746
SBA and other loans held for sale
477
638
61,003
1,518
Loans
6,525,286
6,243,170
6,081,715
4,869,841
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(86,587)
(82,181)
(78,789)
(63,628)
Net loans
6,438,699
6,160,989
6,002,926
4,806,213
Premises and equipment
134,288
135,143
136,092
124,391
Operating right-of-use lease assets
19,230
19,707
20,719
16,900
Intangible assets
378,150
379,615
382,090
242,079
Foreclosed properties
658
658
3,071
1,819
Bank-owned life insurance
164,793
163,831
165,786
133,919
Other assets
224,411
187,842
112,556
78,620
Total assets
$ 10,515,862
10,566,215
10,508,901
8,489,366
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing checking accounts
$ 3,748,207
3,699,725
3,348,622
2,765,360
Interest-bearing checking accounts
1,551,450
1,537,487
1,593,231
1,446,259
Money market accounts
2,432,926
2,572,118
2,562,283
1,899,172
Savings accounts
751,895
747,272
708,054
626,616
Time deposits > $100,000
473,247
521,853
613,414
483,130
Other time deposits
271,546
281,293
299,025
212,228
Total deposits
9,229,271
9,359,748
9,124,629
7,432,765
Borrowings
226,476
67,445
67,386
60,764
Operating lease liabilities
19,847
20,280
21,192
17,323
Other liabilities
55,771
56,399
65,119
48,764
Total liabilities
9,531,365
9,503,872
9,278,326
7,559,616
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
724,694
723,956
722,671
398,058
Retained earnings
617,839
587,739
532,874
529,474
Stock in rabbi trust assumed in acquisition
(1,585)
(1,573)
(1,803)
(1,791)
Rabbi trust obligation
1,585
1,573
1,803
1,791
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(358,036)
(249,352)
(24,970)
2,218
Total shareholders' equity
984,497
1,062,343
1,230,575
929,750
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 10,515,862
10,566,215
10,508,901
8,489,366
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Return on average assets (1)
1.42 %
1.40 %
1.32 %
1.38 %
1.44 %
Return on average common equity (2)
13.84 %
13.45 %
11.93 %
12.85 %
12.65 %
COMMON SHARE DATA
Cash dividends declared - common
$ 0.22
0.22
0.20
0.66
0.60
Stated book value - common
27.57
29.77
32.59
27.57
32.59
Tangible book value - common (non-GAAP)
16.98
19.13
24.11
16.98
24.11
Common shares outstanding at end of period
35,711,754
35,683,595
28,524,480
35,711,754
28,524,480
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
35,703,446
35,642,471
28,515,328
35,662,527
28,514,405
CAPITAL RATIOS
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
5.98 %
6.70 %
8.34 %
5.98 %
8.34 %
Common equity tier I capital ratio
12.78 %
12.90 %
12.57 %
12.78 %
12.57 %
Tier I leverage ratio
10.21 %
9.95 %
9.30 %
10.21 %
9.30 %
Tier I risk-based capital ratio
13.61 %
13.76 %
13.52 %
13.61 %
13.52 %
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.86 %
15.01 %
14.77 %
14.86 %
14.77 %
AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in thousands)
Total assets
$ 10,567,133
10,516,748
8,319,327
10,549,209
7,922,917
Loans
6,389,996
6,149,174
4,820,007
6,197,915
4,728,258
Earning assets
10,028,388
9,950,669
7,735,613
9,931,321
7,343,279
Deposits
9,299,277
9,337,615
7,280,275
9,286,028
6,904,437
Interest-bearing liabilities
5,661,339
5,740,269
4,612,282
5,750,602
4,431,355
Shareholders' equity
1,087,763
1,091,077
918,986
1,129,184
899,461
(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average assets.
(2) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average common equity.
TREND INFORMATION
($ in thousands except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
INCOME STATEMENT
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Net interest income - tax-equivalent (1)
$ 86,026
78,939
77,575
74,552
59,129
Taxable equivalent adjustment (1)
692
669
697
707
576
Net interest income
85,334
78,270
76,878
73,845
58,553
Provision (reversal) for loan losses
5,100
—
3,500
11,011
(1,400)
Provision (reversal) for unfunded commitments
300
—
(1,500)
2,432
1,049
Noninterest income
16,912
17,264
19,251
15,057
16,511
Noninterest expense
48,700
49,398
51,465
62,789
40,817
Income before income taxes
48,146
46,136
42,664
12,670
34,598
Income tax expense
10,197
9,551
8,695
2,148
6,955
Net income
37,949
36,585
33,969
10,522
27,643
Earnings per common share - diluted
1.06
1.03
0.95
0.30
0.97
Cash dividends declared per share
0.22
0.22
0.22
0.20
0.20
(1) This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary
For the Three Months Ended
YIELD INFORMATION
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Yield on loans
4.49 %
4.24 %
4.30 %
4.37 %
4.19 %
Yield on securities
1.71 %
1.69 %
1.76 %
1.45 %
1.46 %
Yield on other earning assets
2.27 %
0.97 %
0.55 %
0.42 %
0.47 %
Yield on all interest-earning assets
3.49 %
3.24 %
3.27 %
3.20 %
3.11 %
Rate on interest bearing deposits
0.13 %
0.11 %
0.12 %
0.13 %
0.14 %
Rate on other interest-bearing liabilities
3.99 %
3.52 %
2.77 %
2.88 %
2.45 %
Rate on all interest-bearing liabilities
0.21 %
0.15 %
0.15 %
0.17 %
0.17 %
Total cost of funds
0.12 %
0.09 %
0.10 %
0.11 %
0.11 %
Net interest margin (1)
3.38 %
3.16 %
3.18 %
3.10 %
3.00 %
Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (2)
3.40 %
3.18 %
3.21 %
3.13 %
3.03 %
Average prime rate
5.35 %
3.94 %
3.29 %
3.25 %
3.25 %
(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average earning assets for the period.
(2) Calculated by dividing annualized tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets for the period.
For the Three Months Ended
NET INTEREST INCOME PURCHASE ACCOUNTING
($ in thousands - unaudited)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Interest income - increased by accretion of loan
$ 1,519
1,545
1,671
1,912
530
Interest income - increased by accretion of loan
1,032
730
667
703
697
Total interest income impact
2,551
2,275
2,338
2,615
1,227
Interest expense - reduced by premium
121
168
234
261
8
Interest expense - increased by discount accretion
(64)
(53)
(73)
(116)
(45)
Total net interest expense impact
57
115
161
145
(37)
Total impact on net interest income
$ 2,608
2,390
2,499
2,760
1,190
As of / for the Three Months Ended
PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM (PPP) LOANS
($ in thousands - unaudited)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
PPP loans outstanding
$ 38
3,000
15,623
38,979
66,876
PPP fee amortization
284
1,008
1,324
1,676
2,093
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary
ASSET QUALITY DATA ($ in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Nonperforming assets
Nonaccrual loans
$ 28,669
28,715
33,460
34,696
31,268
Troubled debt restructurings - accruing
11,355
11,771
12,727
13,866
7,600
Accruing loans > 90 days past due
—
—
—
1,004
—
Total nonperforming loans
40,024
40,486
46,187
49,566
38,868
Foreclosed real estate
658
658
2,750
3,071
1,819
Total nonperforming assets
$ 40,682
41,144
48,937
52,637
40,687
Asset Quality Ratios
Quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries) to average
0.04 %
(0.01) %
0.01 %
0.05 %
0.00 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.61 %
0.65 %
0.76 %
0.82 %
0.80 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.39 %
0.39 %
0.46 %
0.50 %
0.48 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.33 %
1.32 %
1.35 %
1.30 %
1.31 %
