UGG OPENS THE DOORS TO FIRST 'FEEL HOUSE' IN WILLIAMSBURG, BROOKLYN

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California-based global lifestyle brand UGG® (a division of Deckers Brands [NYSE: DECK]) proudly launched Feel House is a multi-sensory community space dedicated to making self-expression comfortable for all. Initially introduced as a public relations concept in March 2022, Feel House returns this fall as consumer-facing retail pop-ups in Brooklyn, New York; Chengdu, China; and Seongsu-dong, Seoul, South Korea, so that UGG® consumers from around the globe can participate in the one-of-a-kind experience.

"UGG has always been an emotional brand because of the way it makes you feel," said Anne Spangenberg, President of UGG® & Koolaburra by UGG® at Deckers Brands. "Through sensorial and interactive environments, our Feel House space is meant to strengthen the bond we have with our consumer."

"Feel House is dedicated to memorable store experiences that put the consumer first," said Gerard Marceda, Sr. Director of Retail for North America. "We are proud to open the first Feel House pop-up in Brooklyn, New York and serve a new community."

The Brooklyn-based Feel House, which was curated and crafted in partnership with Matte Projects, puts a laser focus on community – both the local community where the store is located, and by tapping existing members of the UGG® family, including past partners to contribute to the space.

UGG® partner and curator, critic, and author Kimberly Drew enlisted local artists to create custom work centered around the idea of "feeling." Made exclusively for Feel House, Shawna X, Grace Miceli and Alicia Mersy's pieces will be on display through January 2023. Shawna X created artwork representing an act of weaving and sorting through complexity to seek truth and healing, made with a mix of traditional, digital and AI mediums. Grace's digitally illustrated comic features twelve rectangular panels designed to push her toward opening up and exploring her inner world. For Alicia's work, she built and fabricated an affirmation-covered sofa in collaboration with Furniture Abu Akram of Brooklyn, made to encourage total awareness and positive action toward maintaining the integrity of our true self.

Consumers can now enter the Feel House through a sensory tunnel and enter the world of UGG®. Inside the pop-up, a sanctuary space delivers on the necessity of refuge, by giving consumers a cozy and calming space to reset and recharge. Special audio and lighting installations allow for visitors Zen-like mindfulness and meditation, a true escape from the outside world. A custom scent was created in partnership with New York-based Olfactory NYC and references the UGG® brand's signature suede through bold notes of dry leather, apricot, and salt, with a light, refreshing sea breeze, as a nod to its origin story, born on the beaches of Southern California. There is also an interactive wall, where consumers can contribute to the space by sharing their feelings through art and words.

To continue to support organizations that champion mental wellness and belonging for vulnerable communities, UGG® will partner with two nonprofits this holiday season, host panel events at the Feel House and donate $50,000 to each partner. PFLAG is dedicated to creating a more caring, just, and affirming world for LGBTQ+ people and those who love them through support, education, and advocacy. Sad Girls Club is committed to destigmatizing mental wellness for Millennial and Gen Z, women, girls, and femmes of color; and UGG® will be co-hosting an event with Elyse Fox, filmmaker, mental health advocate, and founder of Sad Girls Club on Nov. 17, 2022.

Feel House will feature a curated assortment of the UGG® brand's iconic heritage silhouettes including the globally beloved Classic Boot franchise—Classic Micro Mini, Classic Ultra Mini, Classic Mini II, and Classic Short II—and new heritage silhouettes, updated with a platform outsole, which has been recently seen on top models like Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Adut Akech, and Elsa Hosk, as well as numerous digital influencers at the start of the autumn season, or as the brand has officially dubbed UGG® Season. Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the brand's ever-popular Adirondack and Butte winter boots will also be available for purchase at pop-up. With cold winter months and the holidays just around the corner, Feel House further proves that UGG® is the ultimate one-stop shop for everyone on anyone's gift list.

The brand celebrated the opening through an exclusive weekend of events from Oct. 21-22. On Friday evening, UGG® brought together Kimberly Drew and local artists, Shawna X, Alicia Mersy, and Grace Miceli's for an intimate Q&A about their work at Feel House. Internationally celebrated tattoo artist JonBoy customized UGG® Classic Boots with tattoo-inspired designs, while New York City-based violinist and composer Sean Bennett of Yozart treated guests to a special musical and interpretive dance performance. The second night, UGG® continued the celebration of the Feel House launch. Guests were treated to a special performance by GRAMMY Award-nominated musician Tierra Whack while DJ Quiana Parks played a special set to open and close out the evening. JonBoy returned to Feel House to continue customizing UGG® Classic Boots. Notable attendees included actor and model Evan Mock, actor Myha'la Herrold, actor and musician Lourdes Leon, and model, actor, and artist Ella Emhoff.

Feel House New York

Retail opening: Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

25 Kent Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11249

Retail hours: Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am – 8:00 pm E.T.,

& Sunday from 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm E.T.

Feel House China

Retail opening: Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

Location: Chengdu, China

Feel House South Korea

Retail opening: Nov. 24 – Dec. 3, 2022

Location: Seongsu-dong, Seoul, South Korea

Feel House Zepeto

(Metaverse)

Launch Date: Nov. 24, 2022

Location: Zepeto App

'Feels Like Connection' Exclusive Consumer Events

Nov. 17: Conversation with Elyse Fox of Sad Girls Club & Special Surprise Guest

Dec. 2022: Panel discussion with PFLAG

For more information on Feel House, please go to www.ugg.com/feel-house.

About UGG®

Founded in 1978 by an Australian surfer on the coast of California, UGG® is a global lifestyle brand renowned for its iconic Classic boot. First worn by Hollywood royalty, fashion editors and then the world, UGG® designs and retails footwear, apparel, accessories, and homewares with an uncompromising attitude toward quality and craftsmanship. UGG® is an environmentally and socially conscious brand which strives to be socially just, economically inclusive, and environmentally restorative. Delivering more than $1.5 billion in annual sales, UGG® partners with the best retailers globally and owns concept and outlet stores worldwide in key markets including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Beijing. For more information, please visit www.ugg.com @ugg #FeelsLikeUGG

