RENOWNED RELATIONSHIP EXPERT IS LAUNCHING FIRST-EVER COED RETREAT TO SUPPORT THE INCREASING DEMAND FROM MEN SEEKING EMOTIONAL SUPPORT

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renew Breakup Bootcamp is hosting its first-ever coed retreat, using a scientific and spiritual approach to transform heartbreak. This four-day retreat will take place in Philo, California led by founder and Chief Heart Hacker Amy Chan.

"We are thrilled to welcome both men and women to this retreat. Heartbreak can make you, or break you. And having personally struggled after a traumatic breakup, I've made it my mission to help others so they can start their next chapter with positive momentum," Founder and Chief Heart Hacker, Amy Chan says. "For the last 6-years this retreat has focused on helping women. But, there was a gap and opportunity to extend this healing framework to support bi-gender identities. Especially after living through the global pandemic, I'm looking to support this growing demand. With our thoughtful programming model, we know our guests will take home the tools needed to change and enlist healthy, lasting love."

The retreat includes lodging in a luxury estate surrounded by nature and daily programming. It begins on Friday, Nov. 11 and ends on Monday, Nov. 14.

Additional highlights include:

Chief Heart Hacker, Amy Chan will dive into the psychology of attachment, and provide practical tools to love in a healthy way

Dr. Cat Meyer, Psy. D. will guide somatic healing exercises and help align the conscious and subconscious mind

Colette Pervette , Ph.D. will teach about the psychology of power dynamics

Co-Founder of Men's Group, EVRYMAN, Owen Marcus will lead sessions on upgrading emotional leadership and teach tools to step out of habitual stress

Dr. Daniel Ellenberg , Ph.D, will discuss the male internal operating system and teach practices on self-directed neuroplasticity

Sadia Bruce , E-RYT 500, YACEP will guide therapeutic movement classes to release emotion stuck in the body

A private chef will cook healthy meals using organic and local ingredients

To learn more, visit renewbreakupbootcamp.com . Due to the intimate nature of this retreat, space is limited.

About Amy Chan

Amy is the Founder of Renew Breakup Bootcamp. She is a relationship columnist, and also the Editor-in-Chief of Heart Hackers Club . She's the author of the New York Times featured book, Breakup Bootcamp – The Science to Rewiring Your Heart.

