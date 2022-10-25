Ping Identity Named a Leader in Three 2022 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass Reports

Recognized for Excellence in CIAM, Passwordless Authentication, and Verified Identity

DENVER, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity , the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, announced it has been named a leader in three 2022 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass reports, including Consumer Identity and Access Management (CIAM), Passwordless Authentication, and Providers of Verified Identity. This is the third consecutive year Ping Identity has been named a leader in the CIAM report and follows the recognition as a Leader in the 2022 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Access Management.

"The PingOne Cloud Platform is feature-rich and should be on the short list of any organization searching for CIAM solutions," said John Tolbert, analyst and author of the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for CIAM. "The solution offers highly flexible orchestration that is easily configurable, and a high degree of customization for onboarding through a low-code/no-code interface."

The KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Passwordless Authentication report, authored by analyst Alejandro Leal, emphasized Ping Identity solutions as "highly scalable and offering maximum flexibility to customers in terms of support for standards as well as innovation for cutting-edge use cases."

"Ping Identity is a leader in the innovation category," said Anne Bailey, analyst and author of the Leadership Compass for Providers of Verified Identity report. "They take a decentralized approach while also building out a broad ecosystem of identity verification partners to meet global regulatory and customer needs."

"Our mission is to provide customers with industry-leading solutions that make their businesses more resilient and end-user experiences more seamless and secure," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. "It is an honor to be recognized for our innovation across key areas of focus including passwordless, CIAM, and verified identity."

