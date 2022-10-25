NVR, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

RESTON, Va., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022 of $411.4 million, or $118.51 per diluted share. Net income and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 increased 24% and 37%, respectively, when compared to 2021 third quarter net income of $332.1 million, or $86.44 per diluted share. Consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $2.78 billion, which increased 16% from $2.40 billion in the third quarter of 2021.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, consolidated revenues were $7.81 billion, a 16% increase from $6.72 billion reported in 2021. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $1.27 billion, an increase of 41% when compared to net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 of $902.1 million. Diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $358.61, an increase of 55% from $231.75 per diluted share for 2021.
Homebuilding
New orders in the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 15% to 4,421 units, when compared to 5,201 units in the third quarter of 2021. The average sales price of new orders in the third quarter of 2022 was $453,400, an increase of 3% when compared with the third quarter of 2021. The cancellation rate in the third quarter of 2022 was 15% compared to 9% in the third quarter of 2021. Settlements in the third quarter of 2022 increased by 5% to 5,949 units, compared to 5,683 units in the third quarter of 2021. The average settlement price in the third quarter of 2022 was $460,500, an increase of 12% from the third quarter of 2021. Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of September 30, 2022 decreased on a unit basis by 11% to 10,758 units and decreased on a dollar basis by 5% to $5.09 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of September 30, 2021.
Homebuilding revenues of $2.74 billion in the third quarter of 2022 increased by 17% compared to homebuilding revenues of $2.34 billion in the third quarter of 2021. Gross profit margin in the third quarter of 2022 increased to 23.6%, compared to 22.2% in the third quarter of 2021. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $520.9 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 32% when compared to the third quarter of 2021.
Mortgage Banking
Mortgage closed loan production in the third quarter of 2022 totaled $1.66 billion, an increase of 2% when compared to the third quarter of 2021. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $17.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 55% when compared to $39.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in secondary marketing gains.
Effective Tax Rate
Our effective tax rate for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 23.6% and 24.3%, respectively, compared to 23.5% and 22.5% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. The increase in the effective tax rate for the nine month period in 2022 is primarily attributable to a lower income tax benefit recognized for excess tax benefits from stock option exercises, which totaled $27.7 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2022, compared to $37.8 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2021.
About NVR
NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-five metropolitan areas in fifteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.
Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, projected plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and related supply chain disruptions; general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control. NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.
NVR, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Homebuilding:
Revenues
$ 2,739,445
$ 2,336,615
$ 7,658,734
$ 6,524,886
Other income
10,211
1,496
15,446
4,714
Cost of sales
(2,092,457)
(1,817,939)
(5,668,549)
(5,117,065)
Selling, general and administrative
(129,416)
(112,226)
(391,358)
(347,051)
Operating income
527,783
407,946
1,614,273
1,065,484
Interest expense
(6,854)
(12,838)
(31,510)
(38,694)
Homebuilding income
520,929
395,108
1,582,763
1,026,790
Mortgage Banking:
Mortgage banking fees
37,455
59,025
155,518
195,798
Interest income
3,437
2,336
8,283
6,577
Other income
1,294
1,022
3,669
2,877
General and administrative
(24,252)
(22,959)
(70,646)
(67,228)
Interest expense
(348)
(405)
(1,115)
(1,216)
Mortgage banking income
17,586
39,019
95,709
136,808
Income before taxes
538,515
434,127
1,678,472
1,163,598
Income tax expense
(127,122)
(102,046)
(407,665)
(261,460)
Net income
$ 411,393
$ 332,081
$ 1,270,807
$ 902,138
Basic earnings per share
$ 125.97
$ 93.25
$ 383.68
$ 249.30
Diluted earnings per share
$ 118.51
$ 86.44
$ 358.61
$ 231.75
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
3,266
3,561
3,312
3,619
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
3,471
3,842
3,544
3,893
NVR, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Homebuilding:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,748,506
$ 2,545,069
Restricted cash
51,239
60,730
Receivables
28,378
18,552
Inventory:
Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers
1,931,639
1,777,862
Unsold lots and housing units
194,882
127,434
Land under development
15,230
12,147
Building materials and other
28,698
29,923
2,170,449
1,947,366
Contract land deposits, net
521,572
497,139
Property, plant and equipment, net
55,982
56,979
Operating lease right-of-use assets
69,933
59,010
Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net
41,580
41,580
Other assets
230,255
229,018
4,917,894
5,455,443
Mortgage Banking:
Cash and cash equivalents
18,431
28,398
Restricted cash
2,924
2,519
Mortgage loans held for sale, net
316,094
302,192
Property and equipment, net
3,250
3,658
Operating lease right-of-use assets
14,534
9,758
Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net
7,347
7,347
Other assets
109,060
25,160
471,640
379,032
Total assets
$ 5,389,534
$ 5,834,475
NVR, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Homebuilding:
Accounts payable
$ 393,941
$ 336,560
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
427,072
435,860
Customer deposits
376,160
417,463
Operating lease liabilities
74,670
64,128
Senior notes
915,346
1,516,255
2,187,189
2,770,266
Mortgage Banking:
Accounts payable and other liabilities
102,101
51,394
Operating lease liabilities
15,405
10,437
117,506
61,831
Total liabilities
2,304,695
2,832,097
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330
206
206
Additional paid-in capital
2,538,812
2,378,191
Deferred compensation trust – 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as
(16,710)
(16,710)
Deferred compensation liability
16,710
16,710
Retained earnings
11,318,646
10,047,839
Less treasury stock at cost – 17,343,353 and 17,107,889 shares as of
(10,772,825)
(9,423,858)
Total shareholders' equity
3,084,839
3,002,378
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 5,389,534
$ 5,834,475
NVR, Inc.
Operating Activity
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Units
Average Price
Units
Average Price
Units
Average Price
Units
Average Price
New orders, net of cancellations:
Mid Atlantic (1)
1,813
$ 516.2
2,024
$ 523.7
5,980
$ 527.1
6,405
$ 519.8
North East (2)
348
$ 510.5
403
$ 496.7
1,249
$ 512.7
1,237
$ 489.7
Mid East (3)
955
$ 406.7
1,190
$ 376.8
3,603
$ 404.4
4,305
$ 365.4
South East (4)
1,305
$ 385.0
1,584
$ 372.9
4,179
$ 410.2
5,089
$ 356.2
Total
4,421
$ 453.4
5,201
$ 442.0
15,011
$ 463.9
17,036
$ 429.8
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Units
Average Price
Units
Average Price
Units
Average Price
Units
Average Price
Settlements:
Mid Atlantic (1)
2,417
$ 530.6
2,177
$ 497.3
6,889
$ 527.3
6,411
$ 478.4
North East (2)
487
$ 513.5
455
$ 468.3
1,307
$ 507.3
1,260
$ 451.2
Mid East (3)
1,468
$ 388.3
1,430
$ 351.8
4,034
$ 384.8
4,097
$ 343.2
South East (4)
1,577
$ 403.9
1,621
$ 331.6
4,753
$ 381.0
4,672
$ 317.3
Total
5,949
$ 460.5
5,683
$ 411.1
16,983
$ 450.9
16,440
$ 396.9
As of September 30,
2022
2021
Units
Average Price
Units
Average Price
Backlog:
Mid Atlantic (1)
4,009
$ 536.2
4,473
$ 530.3
North East (2)
911
$ 519.1
927
$ 499.0
Mid East (3)
2,596
$ 407.8
3,082
$ 375.4
South East (4)
3,242
$ 433.5
3,663
$ 377.0
Total
10,758
$ 472.8
12,145
$ 442.4
NVR, Inc.
Operating Activity (Continued)
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Average active communities:
Mid Atlantic (1)
164
151
157
154
North East (2)
37
34
36
34
Mid East (3)
126
125
126
130
South East (4)
96
104
92
108
Total
423
414
411
426
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Homebuilding data:
New order cancellation rate
15.0 %
9.2 %
13.0 %
9.1 %
Lots controlled at end of period
131,400
118,600
Mortgage banking data:
Loan closings
$ 1,656,187
$ 1,615,880
$ 4,788,751
$ 4,593,854
Capture rate
81 %
88 %
84 %
89 %
Common stock information:
Shares outstanding at end of period
3,211,977
3,512,686
Number of shares repurchased
88,016
79,620
295,148
244,595
Aggregate cost of shares repurchased
$ 368,490
$ 398,488
$ 1,384,193
$ 1,152,855
(1)
Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C.
(2)
New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania
(3)
New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois
(4)
North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida and Georgia
