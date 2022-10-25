Merit Financial Advisors Hires Chrissy Lee as Chief Operating Officer

Chrissy brings 15 years of wealth management operational experience

ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merit Financial Advisors ("Merit"), a Georgia-based financial advisory firm that specializes in financial planning and wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families and those navigating life transitions, announced today that it has hired Chrissy Lee as Chief Operating Officer.

Merit Financial Advisors (PRNewswire)

Chrissy has more than 15 years of wealth management and broker dealer experience. She joins Merit from Asteria Wealth and Kalos Financial, where she was President and Chief Operating Officer. In her new role, she will be responsible for operational strategy, driving strategic growth through mergers and acquisitions, onboarding process and business development, technology implementations, and managing the day-to-day operations of the firm.

"After a two-year search, we are thrilled to hire Chrissy, who is the perfect fit for our core values," said Kay Lynn. "At Merit, our organizational process and structure are critical to our success, and Chrissy will help us streamline efficiencies within the firm. As we are experiencing rapid growth, we need someone who can keep up with our expanding team, and we are confident that Chrissy is the right person for the job."

Based in Atlanta, Chrissy has been involved in the advancement of initiatives in the financial industry, previously having served on the board of directors at Institute for Portfolio Alternatives and served on the Advisory Council of Docupace, technology provider for wealth management firms to digitize data and increase efficiency. She also created the Women Advisor Network to support and recognize those that continue to push for positive change in the industry. She also served as a member on IPA's Diversity and Inclusion committee as well as the Technology, Operations, and Innovation team. Chrissy's firm belief and passion that her role is to serve clients, fuels her drive to be involved and have a voice within the industry. With her experience in supervising 125+ financial advisors and corporate team, Chrissy is poised to lead Merit's team utilizing both her technological and operational knowledge and management experience.

"An organization's culture and how it serves the clients is critical to its success, and it's also the reason I decided to join Merit," said Chrissy. "Diversity is also something I am extremely passionate about, and I'm ecstatic to be joining a company that prioritizes inclusion. In an industry that's primarily male-dominated, more than half of Merit's team is women, which is so refreshing."

Merit's leadership team, which is comprised of the firm's CEO and Founder, Rick Kent, and President Kay Lynn Mayhue, is now two-thirds women. Chrissy will work closely with Kay Lynn and report to Rick.

About Merit Financial Advisors

Merit Financial Group, LLC, doing business as Merit Financial Advisors ("Merit"), is a national wealth management firm that supports both the independent broker-dealer and RIA models. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Merit has 36 offices throughout the U.S. and managed $6.1 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022 ($4.47 billion in advisory, $1.56 billion in brokerage assets and with $92 million in assets under advisement).

For more information, please visit www.meritfinancialadvisors.com.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Merit Financial Group, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Merit Financial Group, LLC, Merit, Merit Financial Advisors are separate entities from LPL Financial.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Merit Financial Advisors