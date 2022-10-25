Joy Works: Empowering Teams in the New Era of Work Provides Engaging Blueprint for Leaders and Employees

Joy Works: Empowering Teams in the New Era of Work Provides Engaging Blueprint for Leaders and Employees

New book by Alex Liu, managing partner and chairman of management consultancy Kearney, asks: "Why would we settle for anything less than joy at work?"

Joy Works will be released on November 16 and is available for pre-order wherever books and e-books are sold.

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joy at work: why settle for anything less? In his new book, Joy Works: Empowering Teams in the New Era of Work, Alex Liu makes the case for joy as a guiding principle and delivers an engaging blueprint for ensuring people feel safe and inspired at work.

Joy Works Cover (PRNewswire)

Liu, the managing partner and chairman of global management consulting firm Kearney, provides a step-by-step action plan for approaching joy at work using the three key elements of employee happiness—people, praise, and purpose—and implementing that plan for maximum results and maximum joy.

Joy Works , which will be released on November 16 and is available for pre-order now, provides an invaluable guide for rethinking work and culture just as the "old ways of work" are being dramatically upended due to technology, a global pandemic, and increased demands for work-life balance.

The author, who also hosts the popular Joy@Work podcast, draws on his years of conversations with leaders around the world, as both an advisor to executives and advocate for more joy at work. Readers will learn from a diverse collection of leaders, from psychologists, academics, athletes, nonprofit and board leaders, and a Broadway producer to leaders at companies including HPE, Cisco, T-Mobile, SAP, and UPS.

"When there is a clear lack of something in the world, it's human nature to seek it, anywhere. In the recent past, there has been no shortage of mayhem, uncertainty, and despair of semi-biblical proportions. My hope is that this book helps leaders chart a different course, in which joy is an inspirational touchstone and guiding principle," said Liu.

"For leaders at every level, the defining question each day should be: How do we create the conditions for joy to exist, for ourselves and those around us?" noted Charlene Thomas, formerly the chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at UPS and member of the boards of trustees at Westtown School and the National Urban League. "I've seen Alex up close exemplifying the principles he outlines in this book, and I'm thrilled that he is addressing this critical topic. I'm proud to be a part of the movement for more collective joy at work."

In the book, readers will find:

An introduction to "ikigai," a Japanese concept meaning "a reason for being"—a framework we can all use to find joy and meaning in our work

An investigation into the link between social justice and joy, using conversations with leaders who have committed to making social progress a priority

A new perspective on how the next generation will view joy at work, the Great Reflection, and the shifting balance of power in work cultures

In-depth discussions about people, purpose, and praise: the three key elements in building a joyful work experience

A call for more reflective leadership—a new approach to power leaders through uncertain and challenging times

"As a leader, I always found joy at work in serving others and delivering together with my team. In his book, Alex shows us the way to transform the workplace by leveraging and unleashing the full potential of joy," added Amparo Moraleda, senior independent director at Airbus Group, and nonexecutive director at Maersk, Vodafone, and Caixabank.

Interested readers can learn more at https://www.kearney.com/joyatwork/why-settle-for-anything-less?

About the Book

Joy Works: Empowering Teams in the New Era of Work

November 2022, Hardcover

ISBN: 9781119988052

$28, 160 Pages

About Alex Liu

A trusted advisor to CEOs and boards, Alex Liu was elected as Kearney's ninth managing partner in 2018. He also serves as the firm's chief diversity officer.

Alex has served as both speaker and co-chair at World Economic Forum (WEF) events, including the Annual Meeting in Davos and the WEF on Africa summit, sharing his perspectives on global trends across a range of fourth industrial revolution and future-workforce topics, and where he is a member of the International Business Council (IBC) composed of more than 120 global CEOs. He speaks regularly on matters of culture, justice, and joy, hosting the popular podcast Joy@Work. He is quoted regularly in HBR, FT, CNBC, WEF, and other leading business media.

Alex, who joined Kearney as a partner in 1996 and rejoined in 2001, and has also led numerous client transformations in the tech and telecoms space and served as a board advisor to Emirates Telecommunications Company (Etisalat), has been industry-recognized by Consulting magazine as a global Top 25 Consultant and by the Global Diversity List as one of its top 10 senior executives in global diversity. He has served as CEO of a technology start-up and earlier as a partner with Boston Consulting Group where he helped establish its Asian operations outside of Japan. He began his career in brand management at a subsidiary of Procter & Gamble.

Alex earned an MBA from Harvard University and a BA in economics magna cum laude from Yale University, and remains an avid rugby player.

About Kearney

Kearney is a leading global management consulting firm. For nearly 100 years, we have been the trusted advisor to C-suites, government bodies, and nonprofit organizations. Our people make us who we are. Driven to be the difference between a big idea and making it happen, we help our clients break through. www.kearney.com

Press Contacts:

Ryan Dicovitsky/Ellie Johnson

Dukas Linden Public Relations

Kearney@DLPR.com

Kearney Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Kearney) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kearney