APS Signs Agreement with Landis+Gyr for Advanced Metering and Gridstream® Connect Network Infrastructure

The Arizona utility will add 500k advanced meters and network coverage for its Gridstream AMI platform.

ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) and Arizona Public Service (APS) have signed an agreement for additional advanced metering infrastructure enabling a wide range of smart grid applications. The contract extends the original AMI agreement from 2015 and includes installation of 500,000 advanced meters over the next seven years.

APS began deploying Landis+Gyr's Gridstream® AMI infrastructure in 2016 and has used the network to support advanced metering and distribution automation technology across its service territory. Based in Phoenix, APS is Arizona's largest electric utility and provides electric service to 1.3 million homes and businesses in 11 of the state's 15 counties.

"APS has been a leader in promoting clean, reliable energy generation and delivery over the past decade and we rely on smart grid infrastructure to maintain reliability and enhance customer engagement," said Scott Bordenkircher, Director of Meter Technology Operations at APS. "As we look forward to new opportunities for distributed energy resources and growth in electric transportation, the data and control provided by intelligent grid systems play a critical role in the planning, management and maintenance of our power grid."

The Gridstream network connects utilities with data from critical points across the distribution system, and interfaces with existing utility systems and applications to manage billing, operations, engineering, and customer service more effectively. The network enables communications with meters, sensors, and switches to provide interval load and voltage data, and enable net metering, outage management and remote service connection capabilities.

"This new agreement provides the opportunity for APS to update critical infrastructure throughout its service territory, providing additional opportunities to leverage energy data to build on their groundbreaking clean energy initiatives," said Jay Lasseter, Vice President of Industry & Growth at Landis+Gyr. "We look forward to supporting this effort and assisting with the clean energy transition."

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided more than 9 million tons of CO 2 in FY 2021 and committed to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, Landis+Gyr manages energy better – since 1896. With sales of USD 1.5 billion in FY 2021, Landis+Gyr employs around 6,500 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

