The Paley Center for Media Announces The James P. Jimirro Media Impact Series: The Media and the Midterms

As midterm election campaigns enter their crucial final days, The Paley Center for Media convenes esteemed journalists, scholars, and news producers to explore how the media are covering the midterm elections during a time when most Americans are skeptical of news media and both political parties.

A special emphasis will be placed on examining the level of fairness vs. bias in the coverage of the election and how this balance can possibly influence the results of an election.

The program will feature distinguished panelists Jeff Greenfield , Michael Goodwin , Rachel Bovard , and Todd Zwillich . Marie Hardin will moderate this session.

The in-person event is taking place at The Paley Museum in New York City on Monday, October 24 at 6:30 pm ET

This program is made possible by the continued support of James P. Jimirro .

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Paley Center for Media will host The Media and the Midterms as part of the ongoing James P. Jimirro Media Impact Series. This event will explore how news media are covering the midterm elections at a time when most Americans are skeptical of both political parties as well as the media's ability to cover politics without bias. The in-person event will take place at 6:30pm ET tonight, Monday, October 24 at The Paley Museum located at 25 West 52 Street in New York City. James P. Jimirro, Founding President, The Disney Channel and Walt Disney Home Video, will present opening remarks. The discussion will feature Jeff Greenfield, Award-Winning Journalist; Michael Goodwin, Political Columnist, The New York Times; Rachel Bovard, Senior Director of Policy, Conservative Partnership Institute; and Todd Zwillich, Deputy DC Bureau Chief, VICE News. Marie Hardin, Dean of Bellisario College of Communications, Penn State University, will moderate this panel.

(PRNewsfoto/The Paley Center for Media) (PRNewswire)

Just as the campaigns enter their energized and crucial final days, The Paley Center for Media convenes a panel of esteemed journalists, scholars, and media experts to explore, in real time, how the media - print, television, and digital - are covering the midterm elections. The panelists will examine the ever-changing media landscape and analyze how the press is navigating the current climate of media-skepticism among most Americans. The event will also place a special emphasis on examining the level of fairness vs. bias in news coverage and how this balance can possibly influence the results of an election.

The Paley Center has a decades-long history of hosting programs that examine the media's vital role in educating, informing, and making an impact on journalism, politics, and public policy. The James P. Jimirro Media Impact Series casts light on the role of media in influencing general thought and behavior. Designed to reach media professionals, students, and the public at large, the series encourages careful consideration of the media's impact on society and, accordingly, fosters more critical viewing and reading. Previous events in The James P. Jimirro Media Impact Series have included high profile journalists and political strategists including James Carville, Michael Goodwin, Sean Spicer, Frank Luntz, Michael Steele, Michelle Malkin, Lesley Stahl, Brian Stelter, Ari Fleischer, Joe Lockhart, Rich Lowry, Amy Holmes, Rick Klein, and Seema Nanda.

To purchase tickets for The Media and the Midterms event, please visit here.

# # #

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, which contains over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry.

For more information about the Paley Center and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit www.paleycenter.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Paley Center for Media