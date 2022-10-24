KLA Launches New Double-Sided Direct Imaging Platform Supporting Continued Innovation for PCBs and IC Substrates

The Orbotech Corus™ DI platform provides a fully automated and extendable solution for highly accurate and efficient patterning processes

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) introduced the new Orbotech Corus™ 8M direct imaging (DI) solution, the first system built on the all-in-one revolutionary Orbotech Corus platform, combining the functionality and automation of an entire direct imaging production line in a closed, clean and compact unit. Providing increased resolution with high accuracy to pattern finer lines, the extendable Orbotech Corus™ DI platform is unique in its ability to support highly efficient double-sided imaging in a fully automated solution optimized for high throughput and capacity.

KLA’s new Orbotech Corus™ double-sided direct imaging platform provides a fully automated and extendable solution for supporting continued innovation for PCBs and IC substrates. (PRNewswire)

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/806571/KLA_Corporation_Logo.jpg

"PCB and IC substrate manufacturers are helping electronic device OEMs package increased functionality into their premium products while supporting a variety of form factors, and this requires increasing the density of transmission lines for advanced high-density interconnect PCBs and IC substrates," said Arik Gordon, general manager of the LIS division at KLA. "The all new Orbotech Corus DI platform provides this precise line forming capability at manufacturing throughput speeds and has achieved proven success in customer deployments. KLA's continued investments in precision DI technology will extend to future Orbotech Corus Series offerings as well, with additional enhancements planned for higher accuracy and resolution in upcoming years to continue enabling the IC substrate technology roadmap."

Orbotech Corus 8M DI systems enhance the field-proven Large Scan Optics (LSO™) and MultiWave™ Laser technologies with higher laser power, advanced optics and innovative scaling algorithms. This enables the Orbotech Corus 8M system to achieve fine resolution – down to 8µm line width – and higher registration accuracy of ±5µm for advanced applications. In addition, high depth-of-focus (DOF) ensures improved line precision and uniformity on varying surface topographies. The ability to produce ultra-fine lines with extreme accuracy makes the Orbotech Corus 8M ideally suited for the production of IC substrates (ICS) and advanced high-density interconnects (HDIs) for high-performance applications like premium smartphones and advanced wearable devices.

The Double-Sided Imaging (DSI™) technology provided with the Orbotech Corus 8M DI system facilitates the imaging of both sides of the PCB panel, eliminating the need for multiple independent DI, loader/unloader and flipper systems. With no external mechanical automation required, the fully integrated Orbotech Corus 8M DI system enables higher throughput capacity per square meter than traditional DI lines, and greater process uniformity.

This innovative solution is equipped with advanced target acquisition capabilities including the ability to recognize and process a high number of targets with any target layout across the panel with minimal throughput loss.

In addition, the fully integrated system reduces contamination risk by including integrated cleaners and filters all in an enclosed 'box', helping to provide a clean environment throughout the system and even higher cleanliness in the exposure area of the tool to maintain high yield levels.

For more information about the Orbotech Corus 8M direct imaging system and how it helps to optimize manufacturing for ICS and advanced HDIs, visit the KLA Advance newsroom.

About KLA

KLA Corporation develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Investors and others should note that KLA announces material financial information including SEC filings, press releases, public earnings calls and conference webcasts using an investor relations website (ir.kla.com). Additional information may be found at kla.com (KLAC-P).

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release other than historical facts, such as statements regarding the expected performance of the Orbotech Corus 8M and the economic effects of improvements in direct imaging for PCB manufacturing facilities, are forward-looking statements, and are subject to the Safe Harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in such statements due to various factors, including delays in the adoption of new technologies (whether due to cost or performance issues or otherwise), the introduction of competing products by other companies or unanticipated technology challenges or limitations that affect the implementation, performance or use of KLA's products.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KLA Corporation