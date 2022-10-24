Allied Universal® Announces Acquisition of Century Event Security & Staffing

First Acquisition for Allied Universal® Event Services Business

Will Allow Company to Enhance Service in Key Markets for Major Events

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Universal®, the leading security and facility services company, is continuing its strategic expansion with the acquisition of Century Event Security & Staffing based in Orlando, Fla.

Allied Universal (PRNewswire)

Century Event Security & Staffing provides comprehensive security and event services in Las Vegas and Orlando, two of the nation's top exhibition industry cities. This acquisition increases Allied Universal's ability to staff major events in these popular event destination locations with access to several thousand employees.

"This important acquisition, a first for our event services business, aligns with our strategic growth strategy by providing additional operations and qualified staff in two of the nation's most prominent cities for exhibitions and events," said Steve Jones, Allied Universal Global Chairman and CEO. "I'm thrilled to welcome Century Event Security & Staffing employees to our team. With our promote from within culture, the opportunity for growth is limitless."

Century Event Security & Staffing Chief Financial Officer Marty Stein added: "We are excited to join the world's premier security provider. Becoming part of an organization with the resources, technology and depth of service that Allied Universal offers enables us to continue providing even more value to the customers and communities we serve in the event services market space."

During the first half of 2022, Allied Universal announced 10 acquisitions – three in North America and six internationally. In 2021, Allied Universal acquired 10 companies, including G4S. These acquisitions are consistent with Allied Universal's growth strategy and expanding international presence.

About Allied Universal

Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company, provides proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver tailored, integrated security solutions that allow clients to focus on their core business. Through a global workforce of approximately 800,000 people, we leverage best practices in communities all over the world. With revenue at approximately $20 billion, we are supported by efficient processes and systems that can only come with scale to help deliver our promise locally: keeping people safe so our communities can thrive. We believe there is no greater purpose than serving and safeguarding customers, communities, and people in today's world. Allied Universal is There for you®. For more information, please visit www.aus.com.

