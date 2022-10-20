No Tricks, All Treats with 7-Eleven's BOGO Pizza Deal

Get the spooky season started with these hauntingly delicious offers

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creep it real this Halloween with 7-Eleven, Inc.! The world's largest convenience retailer is offering 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty members a buy one, get one free deal on any large pizza on October 31*. And for ghouls and goblins who want to celebrate early, stop by the nearest location for a $5 large pizza all Halloween weekend long**! Both eerie-sistible offers are available at participating 7-Eleven® , Speedway® , and Stripes® stores.

The world’s largest convenience retailer is offering 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty members a buy one, get one free deal on any large pizza on October 31! (PRNewswire)

Be the ghost—or ghostess—with the mostess and get something everyone will love. With a variety of toppings and mouth-watering sauces to satiate every craving at any time of day, 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes' pizzas are the perfect treat for all Halloween festivities. There will be no frights, just delights with delicious flavors like Cheese, Pepperoni, 7-Meat and even Breakfast pizza.

"Halloween is the second highest day for 7-Eleven's pizza sales all year, which we attribute to its ability to feed families, neighborhoods and communities quickly at a great value," said 7-Eleven's Senior Director of Hot Food, Vareesha Shariff. "And what does 7-Eleven have that other pizza places don't? Candy. With a variety of flavors for everyone to enjoy, 7-Eleven's oven-baked and ready-to-eat pizzas are the most perfect complement to every sweet treat. You could say it's love at first bite!"

What would Halloween be without some spooky swag? 7-Eleven recently dropped fang-tastic Halloween-themed apparel on 7Collection™ , the brand's online merchandise shop. Featuring a variety of tees and hoodies, this collection was specially curated for spooky season's fans and stans and only available through the end of October.

Why run to a grocery store when Halloween's sweetest treats and savory deals are also available via 7-Eleven's 7NOW® delivery app? And with the 7NOW Gold Pass™ subscription delivery service, customers can get their delivery fee waived on more than 3,000 of their favorites 7-Eleven products for just $5.95 per month***.

The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play , or by visiting 7Rewards.com .

*Offer Valid 10/31/22 Only. All 7NOW Delivery Offers: Consumer pays all applicable sales taxes and fees. A small basket fee may apply to any offer if minimum purchase requirement is not met. Delivery charges may apply. Limited delivery area. All offers limited, while supplies last. 7-Eleven, Inc. reserves the right to modify, change or cancel this offer at any time. All 7REWARDS Offers: MFR coupon. Available while supplies last. Offer good at participating U.S. 7-Eleven® stores, excludes Hawaii. Offer not valid with any other coupon or discount. No cash value. Consumer pays applicable fees and sales taxes. COPIES OR REPRODUCTION BY ANY MEANS IS PROHIBITED AND SHALL VOID THE COUPON. ©2022 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

**Offer Valid through 11/1/22. Consumer pays all applicable sales taxes and fees. All 7NOW Delivery Offers: A small basket fee may apply to any offer if minimum purchase requirement is not met. Delivery charges may apply. Limited delivery area. All offers limited, while supplies last. 7-Eleven, Inc. reserves the right to modify, change or cancel this offer at any time. All 7REWARDS Offers: MFR coupon. Available while supplies last. Offer good at participating U.S. 7-Eleven® stores, excludes Hawaii. Offer not valid with any other coupon or discount. No cash value. Consumer pays applicable fees and sales taxes. COPIES OR REPRODUCTION BY ANY MEANS IS PROHIBITED AND SHALL VOID THE COUPON. ©2022 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

***By joining you will be signing up for a recurring monthly subscription to the 7NOW Gold Pass. After the 30-day free trial period ends, your payment method on file will be charged $5.95 plus applicable taxes and your subscription will automatically renew monthly until you cancel through your account page. Delivery fee will be waived on delivery orders. Additional terms and conditions apply. For more information visit 7-Eleven's website .

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

7-Eleven, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/7-Eleven, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.