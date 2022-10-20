Host Defense® Products are Powered by Mushroom Mycelium - NO FILLERS!*

OLYMPIA, Wash. , Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fungi Perfecti, LLC - makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™ - has proudly focused on mushroom mycelium since the 1990's when founder, Paul Stamets, created a dietary supplement line. All Host Defense products use a mycelium-based formula that has been extensively researched and contain a unique matrix of mushroom mycelium with enzymatically-converted organic brown rice substrate, 'cultured' together - with no fillers! This mycelium and myceliated rice work together to support a variety of body systems for overall wellness.*

There are no ‘fillers’ used in any Host Defense products. Rather, both the mushroom mycelium and the fermented rice substrate used in all of their products - including capsules, powders, extracts, and drink mixes - have been researched, tested, and shown to offer health-supporting benefits.* (PRNewswire)

Host Defense uses mushroom mycelium and the fermented substrate as the foundation for all their products!

There's a lot of misinformation in the mushroom industry about the use of mycelium because of the substrate required to grow it. However, there is a fundamental difference between a SUBSTRATE and a FILLER. Based on years of scientific research, Fungi Perfecti uses mushroom mycelium as the foundation for all of the products in the Host Defense® Mushrooms™ line - including capsules, powder, extracts, and drink mixes!

A 'filler' is an additive, or an ingredient that either serves to add bulk or weight to the end product, but that has no discernible health benefit. There are no 'fillers' used in Host Defense products. Rather, both the mushroom mycelium and the fermented rice substrate in their supplements have been researched, tested, and shown to offer health-supporting benefits.*

Host Defense® mushroom mycelium is grown on an organic brown rice substrate that is fundamentally converted as the mycelium consumes, cultures, and transforms the rice into a fermented, myceliated, nearly inextricable matrix. As is the case with other well-known fermented foods - think tempeh, yogurt, and kombucha - the process of fermentation completely transforms the substrate. Independently collected data shows that the myceliated rice is transformed into an immunologically active superfood that complements the health-supporting compounds of the mycelium.*

Regarding their use of mushroom mycelium, Paul Stamets, founder and Chief Science Officer said,

"Just as milk is not a filler to yogurt, the substrate is not a filler for mycelium. The mycelium ferments the rice substrate into a powerful form that supports our immune system. And having collected and tested hundreds of strains, we have isolated the ones which stand out for their exceptional activity. I am proud of our 10 full-time research team members, including 5 PhD's who publish frequently in scientific journals. This distinguishes us from all others: we publish our research on mycelium - validating the many benefits of our mycelium-based products. Stay tuned for many more articles we will be publishing. We are continually inspired and excited by the results. Our commitment to human and planetary health is built upon the intelligence of nature - from the mycelium that gives birth to healthy ecosystems, including the ecosystem within us.

"The science is solid. Mycelium works!*"

Fungi Perfecti® - makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™ - is a family-owned company specializing in mushroom mycelium-based supplements. Founded by Paul Stamets with the goal of building the bridge between people and fungi, Fungi Perfecti® has become synonymous with cutting-edge mycological research and innovative mycological solutions in everything from water filtration (mycofiltration) and ecological rehabilitation (mycoremediation), to using beneficial mushrooms to combat Colony Collapse Disorder in bee populations and to support human health through their Host Defense® Mushrooms™ supplements. Their sustainability efforts are a natural extension of their continued mission to explore, study, preserve, and spread knowledge about the use of fungi for helping people and planet.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

For centuries, mushrooms have been trusted functional foods for supporting health. Host Defense preserves this wisdom of nature and expands its impact through cutting-edge modern research. To support your healthy lifestyle, trust Host Defense to bring only the best…From the Forest, to Our Farm, to You!™ (PRNewsfoto/Fungi Perfecti, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fungi Perfecti