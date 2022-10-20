Hickey further expands global site selection and incentives team by acquiring CAI Global, the preeminent location strategy firm in Canada

NEW YORK and MONTRÉAL, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hickey & Associates (Hickey) has announced today an acquisition of CAI Global Group (CAI) to further expand their site selection, data analytics, supply chain, economic development, and incentives team to create a unified and seamless North American service platform. CAI's elite talent, assets, and customer contracts will operate under the Hickey Canada brand.

The clear synergies provide our customers a turn-key solution wherever the project is in North America and beyond.

With synergies across the organizations, Hickey Canada has already started supporting clients as they navigate their global portfolios. The acquisition is expected to officially close by the end of the year, but clients will immediately have the expanded capabilities required in today's dynamic global environment.

CAI's President and CEO, Marc Beauchamp, will become Hickey Canada's Managing Director. Mr. Beauchamp will lead operations in Canada and become a key member of Hickey's global leadership team. CAI's founder and chairman for over forty years, Howard Silverman, alongside Jayne McNaughton, Executive Vice President & Founding Partner, will become integral members of the Hickey Canada leadership team and trusted advisors to an expanding global client list.

"The clear synergies between the two organizations provide our customers a turn-key solution wherever their project is in North America and beyond," remarked Jason Hickey, President & CEO of Hickey. "Our combined legacies, coupled with the deployment of our predictive analytics and best-in-class incentives practice, will ensure the firm will continue to be unparalleled globally."

"Customers, whether Canadian or international, will not only have the most experienced and seasoned team, but will also now have a global partner which is driven by the same cultural legacy committed to the customer's ultimate success," said Marc Beauchamp, new Managing Director of Hickey Canada. "We are excited to launch Hickey Canada into what will truly be a new era in site selection."

About Hickey & Associates

Hickey is the global leader in site selection and location strategy consulting. Our expert team of Analysts, Directors, and Principles are specialized in economic incentives, labor, logistics, supply chain, workforce solutions, and site due diligence. By having a presence in key markets throughout the world, Hickey ensures our services are always aligned with each unique locale, which provides our clients with an unparalleled level of support.

About CAI Global Group

CAI is an established consulting firm with expertise in investment project strategy, financing and implementation. Known as specialists in project financing and site selection, CAI's advisory services begin at the development stage of a project or acquisition, through to the financing, and then to the site selection, financing negotiation and implementation stages. CAI knows how to close the deal with nearly forty years of experience in this domain. Because of this knowledge of the investor, CAI has also been advising economic development agencies on investment attraction and retention strategies for over 35 years, CAI brings quantifiable value-added results to its clients with its various forms of data intelligence research and economic benefits models.

