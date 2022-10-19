Transformational Innovations are in the Spotlight at IGSA's 2023 Technology Summit: Focus Sports Betting, March 1 and 2, 2023 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A diverse collection of top technology leaders throughout the gaming industry will shine a bright spotlight on the innovations that will transform the industry as the International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA) presents IGSA 2023 Technology Summit: Focus Sports Betting.

The Gaming Standards Association (GSA) has updated its name to better reflect its reach throughout the global gaming industry. The organization is now known as the International Gaming Standards Association, or IGSA. (PRNewsfoto/International Gaming Standards ) (PRNewswire)

The in-depth learning symposium takes place March 1 and 2 at the historic Italian American Club in Las Vegas. The two-day event is designed to provide intensive learning regarding sports betting, cashless and credit wagering, metaverse, and cyber risk and security.

IGSA 2023 Technology Summit: Focus Sports Betting is created especially for C-suite and VP-level personnel, technology business leaders, legislators, and regulators who are involved in regulation and policy and who must understand and lead the deployment of transformational innovation and technologies within their organizations.

"We are at an exciting inflection point in the gaming industry, where thrilling technology has the potential to transform the industry like never before. Understanding it and preparing for it is mission-critical, for companies and for the industry itself. That is why we created IGSA Technology Summit Series, to present the most important and valuable information available so that the industry can move forward, prepared and secure," said Peter DeRaedt, IGSA President.

Space is limited. Information and registration are available at www.igsa.org.

ABOUT IGSA

The International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA) is the largest technical standards development organization dedicated to the creation and evolution of standards and protocols to the betterment of the global gaming industry. Through the creation and evolution of intellectual property, exclusively available to its distinguished membership in 20 countries, and with the input of regulators, operators and suppliers from over 30 countries, the IGSA ensures its members enjoy a unique strategic advantage. IGSA is the industry's most recognized catalyst between the jurisdictional regulatory bodies and the online and land-based operators. This ensures its members a cross sectorial visibility and reach and a facility to access commercialization channels through the IGSA standardized protocols and standards. For more information, visit www.igsa.org.

Contact:

Peter DeRaedt, IGSA President

pres@gamingstandards.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA)