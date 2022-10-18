Rivada Space Networks Signs MoU with Quantum Encryption Leader SpeQtral to Develop Ultra-Secure Communications for Government & Enterprise Worldwide

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivada Space Networks GmbH, a global network company launching a constellation of 600 low-earth-orbit satellites (LEO) to enable secure, global connectivity for governments and enterprises, today announced it has signed a partnership agreement with SpeQtral, an emerging leader in quantum-secure communications systems.

Our world is increasingly data-driven, cloud-based and cybersecurity conscious, creating an ever-growing demand to upgrade the networks that transport data around the globe. And with the geopolitical and cybersecurity threats of recent months, we are increasingly looking to the new low-earth-orbit (LEO) constellations and a fundamentally different network architecture to provide connectivity that meets today's demands for security, latency, throughput, reach and mobility.

Quantum-secure communications systems and specifically Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) technology are seen as crucial elements in the development of forthcoming highly secure, satellite-enabled connectivity networks. QKD uses quantum entanglement to distribute encryption keys to secure communications networks. SpeQtral's QKD technology platform enables the creation and distribution of computationally uncrackable encryption keys, by leveraging the laws of physics instead of computational algorithms.

Rivada Space Networks (RSN) is partnering with SpeQtral to demonstrate the technical compatibility of adding a QKD encryption layer to enhance the security of communications over low earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations. In 2024, RSN will start the launch of its 600-satellite laser-connected constellation with four precursor satellites and SpeQtral will launch its QKD satellite, SpeQtral-1. This will allow RSN and SpeQtral to jointly establish quantum-secure data links over the RSN precursor satellites and validate both the space and ground station terminals required for QKD-enabled encrypted traffic on the Rivada Space Networks constellation.

Chune Yang Lum, Co-founder and CEO of SpeQtral, said: "We are delighted to work with international partners to employ SpeQtral-1 for the demonstration of ultra-secure communications, executing on our vision to realise global QKD. We have had strong synergies with our partners thus far and are excited to bring our technology one step closer to enabling telecommunication network providers to incorporate a valued-added quantum security feature to their offering".

Severin Meister, CEO of RIvada Space Networks GmbH added: "Recent events in Ukraine have demonstrated that we are increasingly reliant on the commercial satellite sector and in particular new satellite constellations to provide high-performance, resilient communications infrastructure. Security is a key attribute of Rivada's unique gateway-less architecture and we believe leveraging quantum technology will enable us to deploy the most secure communications network in the world. Meister continued: "Trialing this innovative new technology here in Germany is extremely important for us as we recently joined the EU's multi-stakeholder Secure Connectivity Programme, and we are excited to add quantum encryption capability to the provision of an independent and secure communications infrastructure for Europe".

About Rivada Space Networks (www.rivadaspace.com)

Rivada Space Networks GmbH is a disruptive new company set to establish and operate the first truly global low latency point-to-point connectivity network of LEO satellites. By connecting its satellites with lasers, Rivada Space Networks will provide resellers and B2B customers with the ability to securely connect any two points on the globe with low latency and high bandwidth. The constellation of 600 low-earth-orbit communications satellites will represent a fundamental change in the availability of secure, global, end-to-end enterprise-grade connectivity for Telecom, Enterprise, Maritime, Energy and Government Services markets. Rivada Space Networks is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rivada Networks, Inc. www.rivada.com

About SpeQtral (www.speqtral.space)

There is a tremendous need for robust technologies and systems that can handle the significant security challenges posed by quantum computing innovation. Supported by a world-class, multidisciplinary team of quantum scientists, cryptographers and engineers, SpeQtral is on a mission to secure the world's networks for the fast-approaching quantum revolution.

