American Made UTV Manufacturer, Landmaster, hires Matt Christopher, 14 year powersports industry-expert as their new North Central territory sales rep.

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmaster, the company known for making American made UTVs in Northeast Indiana, announced that they have hired Matt Christopher as their new North Central territory sales rep. This is the second new sales rep Landmaster has hired in the past 30 days. Matt has been in the powersports industry for 14 years covering various territories across the U.S.

Landmaster adds new sales rep to North Central U.S. territory.

"Most recently I've been in a district sales manager role covering the Pacific Northwest. Prior to that I spent 8 years at a Marine/Powersports dealer in the Midwest. Now, I am excited to be moving back to my home state of Minnesota to take on my new role as RSM with Landmaster," says Matt Christopher.

Matt officially started with Landmaster on October 3rd, 2022. Prior to starting in the North Central territory, Matt will go through several weeks of extensive sales training and hands-on product training up at the Landmaster production factory.

"I could not be more excited about joining the Landmaster team and the great products and people that make up this brand. I look forward to growing Landmaster's presence in the North Central region!" says Matt.

Outside of sales Matt enjoys spending time on the water, trail-riding, or on the golf course. In the winter he enjoys snowmobiling and skiing.

About Landmaster: Landmaster has been manufacturing UTVs and related recreational products for over 50 years. The company is an Indiana based company producing a full line of gas and lithium ion UTVs. They distribute through independent dealers throughout the U.S., delivering the very best combination of technology, performance and American made ingenuity. For more information please visit Landmaster.com.

