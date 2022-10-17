MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES 2022 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) (the "Company"), announced today that it will report its 2022 third quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday, October 27, 2022. In conjunction with the earnings release, the Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast to discuss third quarter results the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Central Time).

What: Mammoth Energy Services' Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call When: Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern / 4:00 p.m. Central How: Live via phone – By dialing 1-201-389-0872 and ask for the

Mammoth Energy Services call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or

Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below. Where: https://ir.mammothenergy.com/events-presentations

For those who cannot listen to the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes at https://ir.mammothenergy.com/events-presentations. Please submit any questions for management prior to the call via email to TUSK@dennardlascar.com.

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy services company focused on the construction and repair of the electric grid for private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its infrastructure services businesses. The Company also provides products and services to enable the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth's suite of services and products include: infrastructure services, well completion services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services. For more information, please visit www.mammothenergy.com.

Contacts:

Mark Layton, CFO Rick Black / Ken Dennard Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Dennard Lascar Investor Relations investors@mammothenergy.com TUSK@dennardlascar.com

