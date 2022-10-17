PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canyons Village Management Association (CVMA) announces the appointment of Whitney W. Ryan as Director of Marketing & Public Relations. In her role, Ryan will drive and expand the Canyons Village brand to ensure its stature as a vibrant, world-class, four-season mountain destination. Ryan's first day was Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Headshot - Whitney W. Ryan (PRNewswire)

Canyons Village Management Association (CVMA) Announces New Director of Marketing & Public Relations

Ryan joins the CVMA with over 13 years of experience in travel and tourism with Vail Resorts (Park City Mountain and Northstar California), Park City Lodging, and most recently as the Director of Marketing and Public Relations for the Hotels Division at Grand America Hotels and Resorts, with oversight of the portfolio's six hotels across the western United States.

"We are excited to welcome Whitney to the CVMA. She brings extensive resort knowledge and is well equipped to lead the marketing, events, and public relations strategies for the CVMA," said Brian Madacsi, President & CEO of CVMA.

"I am thrilled to join the CVMA team," said Ryan. "It is an exciting time to be here and bring world-class amenities and experiences to all who visit."

Contact Info:

About CVMA

The CVMA, formed in 1999, oversees the development and progression of the Canyons Village Specially Planned Area (SPA) and functions as the Master Association. We provide various services related to resort aesthetics, development and design, resort beautification and contributing to and developing amenities and events which promote Canyons Village as a world-class destination community. For more information, please visit cvma.com.

Media Contact:

info@cvma.com

435.655.2580

Canyons Village Management Association (PRNewsfoto/Canyons Village Management Association (CVMA)) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Canyons Village Management Association (CVMA)